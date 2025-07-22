BYD Group Becomes Global Automotive Partner of FC Internazionale Milano

MILAN, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYD Group, global leader in electric vehicles and sustainable mobility, has entered into a major three-year strategic partnership with FC Internazionale Milano, becoming the club’s official Global Automotive Partner. The collaboration marks one of the most significant cross-industry alliances between the automotive sector and professional football.

The agreement includes a comprehensive collaboration between BYD and Inter, aimed at strengthening both brands’ international presence and supporting joint growth strategies. BYD will provide approximately 70 vehicles to Inter’s first-team players, coaching staff, and top management—offering access to the brand’s latest innovations in electric and plug-in hybrid (DM-i) mobility.

“We are excited to collaborate with FC Internazionale Milano,” said Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD. “Inter has a vast global fanbase, which aligns naturally with our brands, BYD and DENZA. Our organizations are inspired by passion, driven by innovation, and committed to investing in the talents of the future. I am confident we will explore exciting opportunities to shape this shared vision in the coming seasons.”

Giorgio Ricci, Chief Revenue Officer of Inter, echoed the enthusiasm. “We are extremely pleased to announce this new partnership, which brings together two global groups united by a constant drive toward the future and a pursuit of excellence. We are proud that the Group, with its BYD and DENZA brands, has chosen Inter as the first football club to partner with. This is a testament to the growing appeal of our brand on a global scale. This partnership opens new opportunities for activations and international content that can engage fans and consumers worldwide. Together, we aim to develop innovative projects that will further position the Group as a benchmark in the global sustainable mobility landscape.”

A special Nerazzurri-themed edition of BYD’s flagship model, the Sealion 7, will be the first vehicle made available to the club. This customized version will later be released in a limited edition for fans and collectors who want to combine their passion for Inter with state-of-the-art green mobility.

Fan engagement is also central to the initiative. BYD is preparing exclusive purchasing and leasing programs dedicated to Inter supporters around the world. Details will be unveiled in the coming weeks, promising fans the chance to enjoy a unique experience behind the wheel of BYD vehicles tied to their favorite club.

As BYD’s premium brand DENZA prepares for its European debut, the partnership with Inter will serve as a cornerstone of the brand’s launch strategy across key markets in the region.

This agreement further strengthens BYD’s presence in the world of football, following its role as an official sponsor of UEFA Euro 2024 and the UEFA Under-21 Championship. The Inter partnership reflects the company’s broader goal of using sport as a platform to connect with millions of fans globally and promote sustainable mobility on a large scale.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/370aaafe-023e-4123-8adf-20f4475da739