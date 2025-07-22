Jitterbit Appoints Eddie James as Chief Financial Officer

ALAMEDA, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, a global leader in accelerating business transformation for enterprise systems, announces the appointment of Eddie James as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). James brings extensive experience in financial leadership within high-growth technology companies, positioning him to play a critical role in Jitterbit's continued global expansion and strategic AI initiatives for customers and partners.

“Eddie’s proven track record of driving financial excellence and strategic growth in dynamic SaaS environments makes him the ideal leader to guide our financial operations,” said Jitterbit President & CEO Bill Conner. “As Jitterbit continues to innovate and expand our market reach, Eddie’s insights and leadership will be invaluable in scaling our business and achieving our objectives to automate and accelerate our customers.”

Across a 25-year career, James held key financial leadership positions at several prominent technology companies, where he was instrumental in scaling operations, optimizing financial performance, and navigating successful funding rounds.

James has raised over $4B in capital, led approximately 45 M&A transactions, and built high-performing finance and operational teams capable of scaling through IPOs, strategic sales, and private equity exits. He is recognized for his ability to build the financial and operational frameworks necessary for SaaS, infrastructure, and decentralized platforms to scale successfully.

As CFO, James will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Jitterbit’s financial operations, including financial planning and analysis, accounting, treasury, and investor relations. His expertise will be instrumental in optimizing financial performance and supporting the company's aggressive growth objectives.

