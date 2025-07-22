ChargeScape and PSEG Long Island Partner to Enroll BMW and Ford Electric Vehicles in First-Ever Grid Reliability Program Participation

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChargeScape, a joint venture between BMW, Honda, Ford, and Nissan, today announced a partnership with PSEG Long Island to enroll electric vehicles (EVs) in the utility’s Peak Load Reduction program, a first in the nine-year history of the utility’s peak load reduction programs. Designed to alleviate strain on the power grid during summer months, the initiative will leverage ChargeScape’s AI-powered technology platform and aims to intelligently integrate more than 4,000 BMW EV drivers and 2,200 Ford EV drivers into the power grid. Participating customers will receive financial incentives for helping to support grid stability and community resilience through optimized EV charging.

The Peak Load Reduction program integrates EVs into the power grid using ChargeScape’s proprietary software algorithm, EV AI™. The software receives real-time data from PSEG Long Island to determine the optimal timing, duration, and intensity of EV charging for enrolled customers, ensuring that EV electricity demand does not exceed what the power grid can support at a certain time or location.

"We are excited to join forces with PSEG Long Island in this important initiative," said Alexander Schleicher, Head of E-mobility at BMW of North America. "This program not only empowers our customers to play a vital role in energy conservation but also reinforces our commitment to sustainable mobility and community support."



"Enabling our customers to enjoy the benefits from utilities’ electric vehicle charging programs is part of the core value of EV adoption and ownership," said Dave McCreadie, Director, EV Grid Integration and Energy Services, Ford Motor Company. "Ford believes that ChargeScape will provide utilities like PSEG the best tool to help them manage their grid as EV adoption accelerates."

"The Peak Load Reduction program is an excellent example of collaboration among automakers and power utilities to help keep the lights on while saving EV drivers money,” said Joseph Vellone, CEO of ChargeScape. “ChargeScape is thrilled to provide BMW and Ford customers in Long Island with the opportunity to reduce their charging costs and contribute to their community.”

“We are pleased that these automakers recognize the importance of the Peak Load Reduction program,” said Michael Voltz, PSEG Long Island’s Director of Energy Efficiency and Renewables. “The program not only saves for those that participate but also reduces the amount of overall energy being used, which reduces the amount of electricity needed to be purchased for the following summer period. That translates into future savings for all customers.”

For more information about the Peak Load Reduction program and how to participate, please visit https://www.psegliny.com/saveenergyandmoney/GreenEnergy/PeakLoad/CSRP.

BMW Group in the United States.

BMW of North America, LLC was established 50 years ago to support the sales, marketing and distribution of BMW automobiles in the U.S. BMW Motorrad was brought into the fold in 1980. In 1993 BMW Group Financial Services NA, LLC was founded, and one year later BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC began assembling vehicles in South Carolina. In 2002 and 2003, BMW Group established MINI USA, and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC relaunching two iconic brands and rounding out its product portfolio.

Today, the BMW Group has a nationwide corporate footprint in the U.S. which consists of nearly 30 locations in 12 different states. Beyond the National Sales Company and Financial Services headquarters in Woodcliff Lake, NJ, its manufacturing plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and numerous other operational facilities, BMW Group in the U.S. also includes Designworks, a strategic design consultancy in Santa Monica, CA, BMW Group Technology Office USA, a technology research and development center in Silicon Valley, and BMW i Ventures, a venture capital fund, also in Silicon Valley.

BMW Group Plant Spartanburg is the largest single BMW production facility in the world, and the global center of competence for BMW Sports Activity Vehicles including the X3, X4, X5, X6, X7, and XM. The plant assembles more than 1,500 vehicles each day, and up to 450,000 annually. Since 1994, Plant Spartanburg has assembled over 7 million BMW vehicles in the U.S.

The BMW Group sales organization in the U.S. is represented through a network of 350 BMW retailers, 144 BMW motorcycle retailers, 105 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. The company’s activities provide and support over 120,000 jobs across the U.S. and contribute more than 43.3 billion to the U.S. economy annually.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. The company does that through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles along with embedded software that defines exceptional digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, Ford provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 175,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.

About ChargeScape

ChargeScape is a software company that connects electric utilities, automakers and electric vehicle drivers through its integrated platform. From its headquarters in Austin, ChargeScape helps stabilize electric grids by optimizing EV demand while helping EV drivers to save money on their at-home charging through cash-back and other incentives. The company currently counts BMW, Ford, Honda and Nissan as investors, with additional automakers set to join soon.

