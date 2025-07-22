Enthusiast Gaming’s U.GG Launches Support for Rematch, Surpasses 100,000 Player Profiles in First Two Weeks

TORONTO, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a digital publisher focused on building tools, platforms, and experiences for gamers, is pleased to announce that U.GG , its leading data and analytics platform for gamers, has launched support for Rematch, already amassing over 100,000 player profiles in its first two weeks.

Rematch is an online, arcade‑style, third-person football (soccer) game developed by Sloclap, featuring fast‑paced multiplayer matches supported across Steam/PC, Playstation, and Xbox. The game has seen a tremendous reception since its initial launch, reaching over one million unique players within its first 24 hours and maintaining tens of thousands of concurrent players across platforms.



With this new integration, players can now access real-time leaderboards, individual player profiles, and detailed performance breakdowns across core in-game metrics like wins, goals, assists, tackles, passes, and saves. Stats are refreshed every three minutes, helping players track progress and identify opportunities to improve. The leaderboards showcase the top-performing players across all supported platforms.



To enable this integration, U.GG’s engineering team developed custom data pipelines to surface insights that were previously unavailable, offering players a deeper level of engagement and tools for self-improvement. This launch reinforces the Company’s commitment to delivering high-quality, user-focused tools that resonate with gamers and enhance their gaming experiences.

“We’re focused on building products that make a difference for players,” said J.B. Elliott, President & COO of Enthusiast Gaming. “The response to Rematch on U.GG shows what happens when you lead with quality and speed, where we were first to market with a solution that filled a clear need for the userbase. It’s a great example of the kind of player-first innovation we’re committed to.”

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming builds tools, platforms, and experiences that gamers use every day. Its portfolio of owned and operated digital properties includes some of the most recognizable names in gaming, such as U.GG, Icy-Veins, TheSimsResource, PocketGamer, Addicting Games, and Fantasy Football Scout, as well as the global B2B event series PocketGamer Connects. Through these assets, Enthusiast Gaming generates revenue from programmatic advertising, subscriptions, and events, and is focused on expanding its owned IP and deepening direct engagement with its audience.

Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming – Alex Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer

Investors: investor@enthusiastgaming.com

Media: press@enthusiastgaming.com

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.