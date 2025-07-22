Verifone and PagBrasil Launch Exclusive International Pix Payment Solution for Brazilian Shoppers in the U.S. 

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PagBrasil and Verifone have partnered to launch an in-store alternative payment method (APM) enabling Brazilian shoppers to pay in Brazilian Reais (BRL) using Pix while shopping in the United States. This first-of-its-kind solution allows U.S. merchants to accept the Brazilian payment method.

Pix, Brazil’s instant payment system created by its Central Bank in 2020, offers a seamless, cost-effective, and frictionless payment experience for Brazilians. It allows users to send and receive money, as well as make payments, within seconds, 24/7, without relying on cash or cards. Now, with International Pix, a solution built by PagBrasil within the Pix framework, Brazilian consumers can make Pix payments in the U.S. with real-time currency conversion.





The launch follows the signing of an exclusive agreement between Verifone and PagBrasil, giving Verifone sole rights to offer the Brazilian company’s International Pix payments in the U.S. Merchants can activate International Pix at the point of sale through Verifone’s hardware-agnostic, gateway-agnostic APM API without needing to upgrade existing systems.

“This is a game-changer for U.S. merchants in high-tourism markets like Florida and New York,” said Madhu Vasu, SVP Global Product Management at Verifone. “Only Verifone can offer this capability at the point of sale today, giving merchants a powerful differentiator to attract and serve the 1.9 million Brazilian Tourists who spend more than $4.1 billion annually in the U.S.”

The magnitude of this opportunity is reinforced by recent travel trends: from 2023 to 2024, the number of Brazilians traveling to the U.S. rose by more than 17%, reaching 1.9 million visitors. Pix has seen a 57% year-over-year growth in transaction volume and is used by over 160 million people – about 75% of Brazil’s population. With this new offering, Brazilian shoppers can now pay in their local currency, avoiding high foreign exchange conversion fees typically charged on international credit card purchases.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Verifone to bring International Pix to U.S. retail,” said Ralf Germer, Chief Executive Officer at PagBrasil. “This collaboration doesn’t just expand Pix’s global footprint — it gives U.S. merchants a powerful new way to capture spend from millions of Brazilian tourists, while offering shoppers the speed, security and simplicity they already trust at home. It’s a win-win for local stores and travelers alike.”

Frictionless, Less-Costly In-Store Payments for Brazilian Tourists

International Pix allows Brazilian shoppers to pay in their local currency, saving in foreign exchange conversion fees and taxes per transaction. This creates a seamless and cost-effective in-store experience that encourages discretionary and repeat spending.

Lower Processing Costs and Fewer Chargebacks for U.S. Merchants

International Pix transactions via Verifone are processed at approximately 2% with no additional fees, compared to 2–3% plus fixed fees for credit cards. As a real-time bank-to-bank transfer, Pix payments also help avoid the risk of chargebacks, reducing risk and overhead for merchants.

International Pix: Revenue Growth Potential for U.S. Retailers

With International Pix now available in the U.S., Verifone and PagBrasil are helping merchants capture more international spend, boost customer satisfaction and loyalty, and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive retail landscape.

Capitalizing on Brazil’s World Cup Travel Surge

Many Brazilians have already traveled to the U.S. for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, and even larger numbers are expected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where most matches will take place in the United States. The U.S. Travel Association projects that over 6 million international travelers will visit the U.S. for the World Cup. In total, nearly $200 billion in direct travel spending comes from international visitors each year. With Brazilians consistently among the top groups of overseas visitors, International Pix unlocks significant potential for merchants to capture more of this high-value spending during these global events and beyond.

About Verifone

Verifone is a leading global payments technology provider trusted by the world's top brands. Verifone powers the boundless payments grid, enabling distinctive commerce experiences for merchants, fintech companies, and financial institutions wherever commerce happens. By combining a flexible platform, an open ecosystem of 2,500+ integrations, and four decades of payments expertise, Verifone eliminates payment complexity and expands what's possible across every payment channel. Each year, Verifone processes $8 trillion in transaction value across 165+ countries around the world helping businesses of all sizes to grow without limits. Learn more at: www.verifone.com and follow Verifone on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

About PagBrasil

Headquartered in Porto Alegre, Brazil, with offices in São Paulo and Barcelona, PagBrasil is a technology company that processes digital payments for businesses worldwide, serving major brands such as Samsung, Samsonite, and Ubiquiti. Founded in 2010 by Alex Hoffmann and Ralf Germer, the company integrates all major payment methods in Brazil and is a partner of leading e-commerce platforms such as Shopify and Salesforce. PagBrasil has pioneered innovative technologies that create value for both merchants and consumers. In recognition of its efforts to expand financial inclusion, the company was awarded the Platinum Prize in the Financial Inclusion category at the Fintech Americas Financial Innovators Awards 2025. Other highlights in its portfolio include International Pix and Pix Roaming, innovative solutions that enable Brazilians to pay abroad and allow international visitors to use Pix while traveling in Brazil. Learn more: Website

