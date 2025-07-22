DriveItAway and Free2move Launch National Partnership to Revolutionize Vehicle Access and Supercharge Dealer Profitability

Philadelphia, PA, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DriveItAway Holdings Inc. partners with Free2move, the global mobility brand of Stellantis .

the global mobility brand of . Launch of “Free2move Powered by DriveItAway” , enabling franchise dealers to offer flexible lease-to-own programs with no credit checks, no down payments, and no long-term commitments.



, enabling with Dealers become true mobility centers , offering on-demand vehicle access by the minute, day, week, or month through a seamless co-branded app.

, offering on-demand vehicle access through a seamless co-branded app. Program helps dealers capture new customers, boost service revenue, and compete directly with rental and subscription companies in the growing flexible-use market.



In a bold move set to reshape the automotive landscape, DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (OTC Marketplace: DWAY) (“DriveItAway” and “Company”) has joined forces with Free2move, the global mobility brand of Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), the world’s fifth-largest automaker (Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Chrysler, Fiat, Peugeot, and more), to launch “Free2move Powered by DriveItAway,” a national initiative to transform dealerships into next-generation mobility hubs.

This game-changing collaboration integrates DriveItAway’s flexible lease-to-own subscription platform with Free2move’s global mobility expertise, delivering a seamless, app-based experience that allows customers to drive away today—without a down payment, credit approval, or long-term commitment—and buy later if they choose.

“We’re not just expanding—we’re changing the rules of engagement for dealerships and customers alike,” said John Possumato, CEO of DriveItAway. “This partnership gives every franchise dealer the tools to offer flexible, on-demand vehicle access while unlocking entirely new profit streams.”

Key Highlights:

Franchise dealers can now offer vehicles by the minute, day, week, or month —or through an open-ended lease-to-own option , all via a co-branded app and platform .

can now offer vehicles by the —or through an , all via a . Returned vehicles are re-entered into a new short-term lease model via Free2move, maximizing utilization and profitability .

are re-entered into a new short-term lease model via Free2move, . Dealers gain exclusive access to a competitively priced pool of pre-owned vehicles , enabling them to meet demand quickly as the market rebounds.

, enabling them to meet demand quickly as the market rebounds. The partnership targets consumers and businesses traditionally served by rental car and subscription companies, helping dealers reclaim lost market share.



“This is a pivotal moment for mobility in North America,” said Benjamin Maillard, Managing Director, Free2move North America. “By embedding flexible subscription services into dealer networks, we’re delivering a high-value solution that meets today’s consumer expectations—while giving dealerships a powerful competitive edge.”

At the heart of the offering is DriveItAway’s proprietary platform, which includes advanced customer scoring, the “Savings-to-Ownership” pathway, and seamless integration with dealer digital front ends.

About DriveItAway Holdings, Inc.

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (OTC Marketplace: DWAY) is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive flexible lease app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a comprehensive, turn-key, solutions-driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities, to gain sales and market share.

www.driveitaway.com

Media Contact:

John F. Possumato

(856) 577-2763

john@driveitaway.com

About Free2move

Free2move is a global mobility provider offering a complete and unique ecosystem to its individual and business customers. Driven by data and technology, Free2move makes the customer experience its top priority. Clean, safe, affordable and accessible via a single app, the offering includes free-floating car-sharing, short, medium and long-term car rental, car subscription and mobile parking services. Free2move currently has more than 6 million customers, 450,000 rental vehicles and 500,000 parking spaces. Headquartered in Paris, the company is part of the global automotive manufacturer and mobility provider Stellantis.

For further information: https://www.free2move.com

Media contact:

Dalyce Semko (403)869-3259

d.semko@open2america.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. We caution investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.