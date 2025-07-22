Intrado’s AI Voice Translation and Transcription Technology Speeds 9-1-1 Response

LONGMONT, Colo., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Life & Safety, Inc. (Intrado) , the leader in 9-1-1 communications and technology, today announced the availability of AI-powered Voice-to-Text (VTT) translation and transcription technology. AI supports emergency response and enables public safety answering points (PSAPs) to seamlessly communicate with callers in over 40 languages, helping diverse communities across the United States and Canada. Intrado’s AI VTT translation and transcription solution will be available for demonstration at APCO 2025 from July 27-30.



Intrado’s AI VTT translation and transcription technology is designed to work on both legacy and Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) network infrastructure, providing all PSAPs with Intrado VIPER or VIPER NextGenTM the ability to efficiently communicate with a large number of emergency callers. The solution presents PSAP users with a live conversation transcript containing translations in both the caller’s and telecommunicator’s native languages. From the perspective of the 9-1-1 caller, the translation is immediate and communicated audibly, preventing conversation delays and reducing time-to-response.

“Our intuitive, near real time translation and transcription capabilities leverage the latest advancements in AI and natural language processing,” said Brian Davenport, Chief Strategy Officer at Intrado. “It’s integrated directly into 9-1-1 telecommunicator workflows, and users can quickly respond to non-English speakers without engaging a separate application or third-party interpreter.”

VTT transcription and translation enable 9-1-1 telecommunicators to transfer calls more effectively without compromising precision or reliability. Automated language detection and translation also reduces the stress associated with communicating in a foreign language to those experiencing an emergency.

“9-1-1 telecommunicators are essential to the protection of those who depend on fast emergency response in situations when every second counts,” said Andrew Knapp, Director for Hamilton County Emergency Communications in Ohio. “We look forward to the opportunities Intrado’s translation technology offers to enhance how we serve our community and support the well-being of our PSAP staff.”

For more information about Intrado’s AI VTT translation and transcription technology, visit: www.intrado.com/ai/voice2text-translate.

