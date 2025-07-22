Electric Hydrogen receives DNV validation after the respected independent engineering firm’s comprehensive assessment of the company’s HYPRPlant

DEVENS, Mass., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Hydrogen, global manufacturer of high-power electrolyzer plants, announced today that DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has completed its comprehensive technical due diligence on Electric Hydrogen’s HYPRPlant solution. DNV’s report commends Electric Hydrogen’s industry-leading advanced PEM technology performance and extensive testing capabilities to uncover unique failure modes. It also concludes that the HYPRPlant offering can be both highly reliable and “highly competitive” on cost and current commercial guarantees. Electric Hydrogen’s HYPRPlant is a fully integrated and prefabricated plant, powered by the company’s proprietary advanced PEM technology, and is offered in 3 variants: 75 MW, 100 MW and 120 MW.

DNV’s extensive review identified risks and assessed factors that may affect HYPRPlant’s performance and reliability in the field, and opined on Electric Hydrogen’s efforts to mitigate them. The review also assessed the company’s ability to deliver and service the plants. The report includes DNV’s detailed review of electrolyzer stack technology, plant design, performance, reliability, manufacturing, quality and the standard plant’s product warranty and commercial assurances for the core technology.

The assessment included an on-site witnessing and technology validation at Electric Hydrogen’s Pioneer demonstration plant in May of 2025 in San Jose, California, where the company tests its proprietary full-size commercial stack through rigorous cycling and extended duration tests over thousands of hours.

“The ability to deliver electrolytic hydrogen in such a power-dense and pre-engineered turnkey plant offering is a significant piece of the energy transition puzzle. Based on DNV’s benchmarking of electrolyzer OEM offerings, [Electric Hydrogen]’s offering is very competitive and unique in the market,” says Richard S. Barnes, Region President, Energy Systems North America at DNV.



“Building powerful electrolyzer plants at low-cost and large scale is the singular purpose of Electric Hydrogen,” explains Raffi Garabedian, CEO and Co-founder of the company. “We are honored that DNV, one of the most distinguished independent evaluation authorities, has validated and recognized our progress.”

Editor’s note: Highlights from the report are available at https://www.dnv.com/news/2025/dnv-validates-electric-hydrogens-hyprplant/.

About DNV

DNV is an independent assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry standards, and inspires and invents solutions. DNV provides assurance to the entire energy value chain through its advisory, monitoring, verification, and certification services. As the world's leading resource of independent energy experts and technical advisors, the assurance provider helps industries and governments to navigate the many complex, interrelated transitions taking place globally and regionally, in the energy industry. DNV is committed to realizing the goals of the Paris Agreement and supports customers to transition faster to a deeply decarbonized energy system. www.dnv.com.

About Electric Hydrogen

Electric Hydrogen manufactures, delivers and commissions the world’s most powerful electrolyzers to make clean hydrogen projects economically viable today. The company’s complete HYPRPlant solution, available between 75-120MW, includes all system components required to turn water and electricity into the lowest cost clean hydrogen using its proprietary advanced proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. Electric Hydrogen has a team of more than 300 people in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts. To learn more about how critical industries leverage Electric Hydrogen’s HYPRPlant to achieve their decarbonization and energy security objectives, visit https://eh2.com/.

