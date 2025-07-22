Public Safety Tech Giant Flock Safety Expands Boston Footprint With New Office, Plans to Create 150 Jobs

Boston, MA, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety, the leading safety technology platform dedicated to creating thriving communities, today announced the official opening of its new office in Boston, Massachusetts. Located in the heart of the city’s Seaport District, the expansion marks Flock’s second office location and a strategic move to tap into Boston’s world-class talent ecosystem.

The new space is expected to bring 150 net new jobs to the Boston area over the next two years. The office will primarily support the company’s expanding sales, customer success, and engineering teams, with room for future growth across other departments.

“We’re excited to open a space where our people can come together, collaborate in real time, and spark the kind of innovation that drives meaningful impact,” said Paige Todd, Chief People Officer at Flock Safety. “Boston’s incredible ecosystem of talent and technology makes it the ideal environment to fuel our next chapter of growth.”

Investing in Boston’s Thriving Tech Community

Located in Boston’s Seaport District, just minutes from major academic powerhouses, the new office reflects Flock’s commitment to attracting top-tier talent.

"Congratulations to Flock Safety on the opening of their new office in Boston," said James E. Rooney, President & CEO of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. "Flock Safety's continued expansion and investment in Boston demonstrates their immense commitment to their employees as well as the future of the region. Innovative companies like Flock Safety are vital to the success of our workforce, communities, and economy."

"I am excited to welcome Flock Safety to Boston,” said Boston District 2 City Councilor Edward Flynn. “Their innovative approach towards public safety will allow our brave first responders another tool in the ultimate quest for safety."

Building on Momentum

The Boston expansion builds on a milestone year for Flock Safety marked by significant growth and innovation. Earlier this year, the company opened a new 100,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Georgia to produce American-made hardware, including a 50,000-square-foot drone lab to manufacture Drone as First Responder hardware .

To power this explosive growth, in March Flock Safety announced a $275 million fundraise at a $7.5 billion valuation from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Greenoaks Capital, Matrix Partners and others. At the time, the company had surpassed $300 million in annual recurring revenue, reflecting a 70% year-over-year increase.

Now Hiring in Boston

Flock’s expanded footprint reinforces the company’s commitment to leading the future of public safety technology while deepening our presence in cities that share our vision of transparency, impact, and community-driven progress.

Flock is hiring across a range of departments, with an emphasis on sales roles. Interested candidates can explore open roles at flocksafety.com/careers.

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is the leading safety technology platform, helping communities thrive by taking a proactive approach to crime prevention and security. Our end-to-end hardware and software suite unites cities, law enforcement, businesses, schools, and neighborhoods in a nationwide public-private safety network. Flock is trusted by more than 6,000 communities, 5,000 law enforcement agencies, and 1,000 businesses to deliver real-time intelligence while upholding the highest standards of privacy, data integrity, and responsible innovation. Visit www.flocksafety.com for more info.