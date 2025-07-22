VisionWave Holdings, Inc. Debuts on Nasdaq with Goal of Accelerating AI-Driven Defense Technology Platform

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (“VisionWave” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VWAV), a next-generation defense technology company seeking to redefine battlefield superiority through AI-powered autonomy and advanced multi-domain sensing, today announced that its common stock and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols “VWAV” and “VWAVW” on July 15, 2025, following the successful completion of its business combination.

Positioned for Market Disruption

VisionWave enters the public markets at a moment of increased demand for intelligent defense solutions. According to Technavio, a leading global technology research and advisory company, global defense-related IT spending is set to grow by over $23 billion from 2024 to 2028 consistent with overall defense expenditure expected to surpass $2.3 trillion by 2028.

Moreover, the U.S. government’s 2025 “Big Beautiful Bill” earmarks approximately $16 billion for military AI, along with at least $1.4 billion in targeted DoD/NNNSA AI and autonomy investments. VisionWave believes it is strategically positioned during this period of expected market transformation.

“VisionWave was founded to lead the next evolution of defense autonomy, scaling technologies that respond in real time and adapt in the field with the goal of outperforming legacy systems—saving lives and changing how wars are won,” said Noam Kenig, CEO of VisionWave.

VisionWave’s Battlefield-Ready Platform

At the heart of VisionWave’s offering is a real-time, adaptive AI core that powers high-resolution radar, low-SWaP RF imaging, and multispectral sensing. These proprietary systems enable autonomous operation across air, land, and sea that are designed to deliver actionable intelligence and mission-critical awareness in seconds, not minutes.

The platform is designed to replace legacy systems that are slow, siloed, and outdated, giving war fighters, border patrol, and homeland security forces a decisive edge in modern threat environments.

Strategic Focus and Expansion

VisionWave is already engaged with Tier-1 defense manufacturers and national security programs across the U.S. and allied nations, with several pilots and technical evaluations underway.

Near-term priorities include:

Accelerating commercialization of Vision-RF, super-resolution radar, and AI sensing systems

Investing in the Company’s proprietary AI core, the foundation of all products

Establishing U.S. manufacturing operations and expanding R&D capabilities in Canada

Fast-tracking co-development partnerships with leading defense integrators

Pursuing active defense contracts with U.S. agencies and Golden Dome initiatives



These strategic moves are designed to rapidly scale operations, solidify VisionWave’s competitive edge, and generate long-term value for shareholders.

Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave, added:



“The Nasdaq listing is not just a milestone—it is a launchpad. We have built the tech, the team, and the partnerships. Now we are scaling to meet global demand for intelligent, mission-adaptive defense systems.”

Business Combination Highlights:

Post-merger enterprise value of approximately $174 million

Approximately 14.3 million shares of common stock outstanding

No PIPE or minimum cash condition at closing

Bannix Acquisition Corp. and VisionWave Technologies now wholly owned by VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

About VisionWave Holdings Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. is at the forefront of revolutionizing defense capabilities by integrating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous solutions across air, ground, and sea domains. Its state-of-the-art innovations— ranging from high-resolution radars and advanced vision systems to radio frequency (RF) sensing technologies are seeking to redefine operational efficiency and precision for military and homeland security applications worldwide. From tactical ground vehicles to precision weapon control systems, VisionWave leads the development of reliable, high-performance technologies that transform defense strategies and deliver superior results, even in the most challenging environments. With headquarters in the U.S. and strategic partnerships in Canada and the United Arab Emigrants, VisionWave is uniquely positioned to serve global markets, offering cutting-edge defense solutions that address the evolving needs of security forces across the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the estimated implied enterprise value of the Combined Company, VisionWave Holdings’ ability to scale and grow its business, the advantages and expected growth of the Combined Company, the Combined Company’s ability to source and retain talent, and the cash position of the Combined Company following closing of the Business Combination, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of VisionWave Technologies’ management and are not predictions of actual performance.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although each of BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, each of BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties described in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus mailed to BNIX stockholders, and filed by the Combined Company with the SEC and other documents filed by the Combined Company or BNIX from time to time with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, costs related to the Business Combination, the risk that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Business Combination, the outcome of any potential litigation, government or regulatory proceedings, and other risks and uncertainties, including those to be included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus mailed to BNIX stockholders, and those included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, of BNIX and in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings presently do not know or that the parties currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. However, while BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings may update these forward-looking statements in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings do not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

