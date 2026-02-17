VisionWave Enters into $10 Million Statement of Work for Development of qSpeed-Mine™ - Mining Acceleration Platform

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) today announced the execution of a $10 million Statement of Work (SOW) with a third-party vendor to develop, validate, and deploy a custom qSpeed-Mine™ cryptocurrency mining acceleration and orchestration platform.

VisionWave views this SOW as the beginning of QuantumSpeed™’s transition from acquisition thesis to paid, performance-gated commercial execution. The SOW is structured as a fixed-fee, milestone-based program with objective acceptance criteria and payments tied directly to verified technical delivery and operational performance.

Commercial Structure, Timeline, and Milestone-Based Payments

The SOW spans an expected program duration of approximately 32 weeks, progressing from initial platform validation through proof-of-concept (“POC”) and into full-scale deployment.

Key commercial milestones include:

$350,000 paid upon contract execution

Approximately $1.0 million earned through completion and acceptance of the POC milestone

Approximately $6.0 million earned across successive intermediate milestones, including scaled deployment and operational validation

Approximately $3.0 million payable upon final delivery and full program acceptance





If milestone execution proceeds as planned, the SOW is structured to generate not less than the full $10 million in revenue during calendar year 2026, subject to milestone completion and acceptance of which there is no guarantee.

Revenue is expected to be recognized in accordance with milestone achievement and acceptance under the contract terms.

The Moment the Story Ends and the Business Begins

QuantumSpeed™ was acquired with the goal of unlocking meaningful performance and efficiency gains in compute-intensive, deterministic environments where latency, energy consumption, and operational stability directly determine economics.

The executed SOW seeks to launch qSpeed-Mine™, a production-scale deployment of the QuantumSpeed™ platform across a distributed environment of up to 1,000 nodes, governed by reproducible benchmarks, KPI-driven acceptance gates, and staged operational rollouts.

Accelerating Existing Infrastructure — Driving Down Unit Cost

A core objective of the engagement is to enable existing mining infrastructure to operate at materially higher effective performance through advanced scheduling, orchestration, latency reduction, and efficiency optimization — rather than requiring wholesale hardware replacement.

By increasing effective throughput and reducing non-productive overhead, the platform is designed to substantially reduce the cost of mining per unit of output, improving overall economic efficiency while preserving hardware stability and operational safety.

“This is about extracting materially more value from the infrastructure that already exists,” said Dr. Danny Rittman, Chief Technology Officer of VisionWave. “The goal of QuantumSpeed™ is to improve system-level efficiency by optimizing how work is coordinated and executed at scale, which directly impacts unit economics without changing cryptographic assumptions.”

“Scale is where inefficiencies hide,” added Dr. Rittman. “QuantumSpeed™ was built to expose and eliminate them.”

The CEO Statement

“Let’s be absolutely clear,” said Douglas Davis, Interim Chief Executive Officer of VisionWave. “In the context of acquisitions, announcements and whitepapers, what really matter is whether real money is paid, under milestone conditions, with no obligation to continue if the technology fails. We were paid at signing. The SOW provides that we get paid through POC and as the platform scales. And we get paid in full only if delivery is complete. It is our goal to show that through our planned execution of the SOW that the speculation phase cycle around QuantumSpeed™ will end.”

From Inflection Point to Scale

VisionWave intends to use this engagement as the first commercial anchor for broader QuantumSpeed™ sales efforts across additional compute-intensive markets; our goal is to deliver advanced computing acceleration technology applicable across not only our own VisionWave Spectrum™ AI-based UxV management systems, but also a wide variety of domains, including other real-time systems, AI/ML, defense, and large-scale infrastructure optimization.

“This is not the finish line,” concluded Mr. Davis. “We intend to continue to build on the momentum created by the signing of this SOW.”

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave’s mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

