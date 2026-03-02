VisionWave Holdings Closes and Funds $20 Million Senior Financing

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) (“VisionWave” or the “Company”), a defense technology and advanced sensing platform company, today announced that it has closed and funded a $20 million senior loan financing. The transaction closed on February 27, 2026, and the Company has received the net proceeds from the financing.

Financing Overview

The financing consists of a senior promissory note in the principal amount of $20 million. Key terms include:

12-month maturity

0% interest rate (increasing to 18% upon an event of default)

15% original issue discount

Monthly amortization payments beginning 60 days after issuance

Optional redemption rights at a premium



In connection with the financing, the Company issued a five-year warrant to purchase 1,333,333 shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $9.00 per share. The obligations under the note are guaranteed by the Company’s subsidiaries pursuant to a global guaranty agreement.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital and the advancement of strategic initiatives.

Additional details regarding the financing, including the warrant and related agreements, are contained in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2026.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a dual-market autonomous systems platform company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave’s mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies deployed across air, land, and sea.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the intended use of proceeds and the Company’s strategic initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends "may," "will," or "could" occur.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to, the Company’s ability to make required amortization payments under the senior promissory note, avoid events of default that could trigger 18% interest, access additional capital markets on favorable terms, successfully execute its strategic initiatives with net proceeds, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

