Preferred Hotels & Resorts Expands Global Portfolio with 18 New Members

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, is pleased to announce the addition of 18 new member properties to its global portfolio between April 1 and June 30, 2025. To celebrate, I Prefer Hotel Rewards members can earn 2,500 bonus points on eligible stays at any of these participating locations for a limited time. Ranging from a brand-new and distinguished Texas Inn to a historic castle-turned-luxury-retreat in the Austrian Alps, each of these unique and independent properties offers immersive, authentic experiences that spark curiosity and encourage travelers to discover even more extraordinary destinations across the globe. Highlights include:

Amara Singapore (Singapore, Singapore) – Lifestyle Collection : Situated in the city’s Central Business District in the heart of Tanjong Pagar, Amara Singapore recently emerged from a thoughtful transformation that honors its heritage while renewing its commitment to community, comfort, and design. The 389-room hotel offers a refined blend of tradition and modernity, featuring interiors inspired by the neighborhood’s cultural heritage and serving as a welcoming hub for the community. Each guest room is a sanctuary of calm, featuring natural textures, curated lighting, and eco-conscious amenities such as filtered water taps and energy-efficient systems. Guests can immerse themselves in curated cultural experiences, including heritage walking tours and culinary workshops.



Castello di Velona Resort Thermal SPA & Winery (Montalcino, Italy) – L.V.X. Collection: Perched atop a hill in the heart of Tuscany's Val d'Orcia, this luxurious spa retreat set within a restored medieval fortress boasts sweeping views of surrounding olive groves and its own vineyard. Castello di Velona Resort Thermal SPA & Winery features 45 individually designed rooms and suites – many with private terraces and in-room thermal baths sourced from the estate's natural hot springs. Guests can unwind at the 1,500 square meters full-service spa, savor Tuscan cuisine at two on-site restaurants, and enjoy exclusive tastings of the property's own Brunello di Montalcino wines. Immersive experiences include truffle hunting, hot air balloon rides, vineyard dinners, and cooking classes that celebrate the region's rich cultural heritage.



Green Pastures (Austin, Texas) – L.V.X. Collection : Set to open in Fall 2025, this distinguished new inn is nestled on seven oak-shaded acres in Austin's Bouldin Creek neighborhood, recognized for its artistic spirit, culinary excellence, and historic sophistication. Originally established as a homestead in 1895, the estate now offers 63 refined guestrooms and suites alongside two distinct dining experiences: Mattie's, a historic farmhouse restaurant serving elevated Southern cuisine, and Henry's, a casual eatery with relaxed bar fare. Guests are invited to unwind by a serene outdoor pool, stay active in a state-of-the-art fitness studio, and host memorable gatherings in versatile event venues – all set against a backdrop of lush greenery and resident peacocks. With complimentary bicycle rentals and a prime location just minutes from downtown, Green Pastures offers a tranquil and well-connected retreat rooted in local heritage



Himalayas Hotel Shanghai (Shanghai, China) – Lifestyle Collection: At the center of Shanghai's thriving Pudong district, this contemporary escape offers a seamless blend of modern design and Chinese heritage. Set atop the cultural and commercial hub, Shanghai Himalayas Center, the hotel provides direct access to the Shanghai New International Expo Center and Century Park. Each of the 412 guest rooms and suites features custom-crafted dark wood furnishings, traditional Chinese decor, and curated artwork – creating a tranquil retreat in a prime location, perfect for exploring the city. Guests can unwind in jade atrium with its peaceful reflection garden, indulge in treatments at the spa's private therapy suites, or enjoy vibrant culinary offerings including world-class Shanghainese cuisine at the modern Michelin-starred restaurant, Shang-High Cuisine.



Imlauer Hotel Schloss Pichlarn (Aigen im Ennstal, Austria) – L.V.X. Collection: Tucked into a picturesque alpine valley below the iconic Grimming mountain peak, this luxurious retreat, set within a beautifully preserved 11th-century castle, is surrounded by the dramatic Austrian Alps. Imlauer Hotel Schloss Pichlarn offers 110 individually styled rooms and suites, including the indulgent Private Spa Suite—complete with its own sauna, experience shower, and heated loungers. Guests can savor Alpine-Mediterranean cuisine made with the freshest local ingredients while enjoying panoramic mountain views from several of the hotel's dining locations. Additional highlights include an expansive wellness spa, an 18-hole championship golf course, and immersive experiences ranging from guided hiking tours and yoga to private wine tastings.



“We’re proud to welcome these 18 remarkable independent luxury hotels to our global portfolio,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, Chief Executive Officer of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “Each property embodies a strong sense of place and a unique spirit – delivering authentic experiences without ever compromising soul for standardization. From storied heritage retreats to culturally rich urban escapes, these hotels reflect the meaningful journeys and legacy moments today’s travelers are actively seeking.”

Other member properties to have joined Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ global portfolio from April 1 and June 30, 2025, include:

Many of these new member hotels participate in I Prefer Hotel Rewards, the brand’s points-based loyalty program with 6 million travelers enrolled globally. Complimentary to join, members of I Prefer earn points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, Titanium status, and other value-rich benefits from eligible stays at over 600 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. Travelers seeking memorable independent hotel experiences are invited to sign up at IPrefer.com/enroll.

For a limited time only, new and existing members of I Prefer Hotel Rewards will earn 2,500 bonus points on eligible stays at any of these participating new member properties. Valid on bookings made by September 30, 2025, for stays between July 3 and December 31, 2025. For additional details and to book this special offer, visit IPrefer.com/offer/newest-additions.

Travel advisors and agents can book client stays via GDS using the “PH” and “PV” chain codes. For hotel owners and operators exploring options to stay or become independent, visit www.PreferredHotels.com/Freedom.

