Viakable Selects NobleAI to Speed Discovery of Advanced, Sustainable Electrical Cable Materials

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NobleAI , a pioneer in AI solutions for Materials Informatics, today announced it has been selected by Viakable , a Xignux company, to accelerate discovery of innovative chemical compounds for electrical conductor protection materials. NobleAI’s unique Science-Based AI modeling technology and powerful Visualizations, Insights & Predictions (VIP) Platform will be used to help speed the discovery of new high-performance, sustainable compounds for use in Viakable’s products that enable electrical generation, transmission and distribution across industrial and consumer applications throughout the Americas.

Viakable’s electrical cables power infrastructure from city grids to consumer homes. Using NobleAI’s Science-Based AI models and VIP platform, Viakable will be able to leverage AI to explore new cost-effective and sustainable coatings. Minimizing the need for costly and time consuming traditional lab-based methods, which typically allow for testing a limited number of new chemical compounds in a year, Viakable will be able to develop new solutions for their customers in a fraction of the time previously required.

“We are honored to partner with a true industry leader like Viakable and are excited to support them in their innovation journey,” said Sunil Sanghavi, CEO of NobleAI. “Viakable’s products are truly indispensable to the workings of our homes and businesses in the Americas, and through our partnership and scientific discovery we will advance the safety and sustainability of all industries that depend on electrical power.”

“Our commitment to our customers and the environment means that we are always in search of safer, stronger and more reliable materials so that we can provide the best performing and most cost effective options,” said Raul Garcia, CTO of Viakable. “Meeting with the team at NobleAI, we understood immediately how they have transformed the process of scientific discovery by incorporating AI and we look forward to a long partnership with them.”

About NobleAI

NobleAI offers commercially proven AI solutions for Material Informatics powered by its unique, Science-Based AI (SBAI) technology. SBAI models are developed quickly, securely and specifically for each customer and a specific use case. Delivered via the cloud-based Visualizations, Insights & Predictions (VIP) Platform, NobleAI technology delivers actionable predictions to accelerate product development and reduce costs, while improving product performance, sustainability and reliability. NobleAI is supported by investments from organizations such as Microsoft, Chevron and Syensqo, and the company’s solutions are already delivering real value in production deployments at leading chemical, material and energy companies around the globe. www.noble.ai

About Viakable

Viakable is a leading producer and seller of electrical conductors that energize homes, businesses, and communities. Founded more than 65 years ago, Viakable employs more than 4,000 people in Mexico and the United States, and its products are sold and distributed in Central, South America and the Caribbean.