InStride Health Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InStride Health, a leading insurance-based provider of specialty anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) treatment for children, adolescents and young adults, today announced the appointment of Don LeBlanc as Chief Commercial Officer and Joe Pietrzak as Chief Financial Officer. These leadership additions represent a significant step forward as InStride scales its clinical model nationally and strengthens its partnerships with payers and families.

“InStride’s growth is about making our clinically-proven model for anxiety and OCD care accessible for as many families as possible,” said John Voith, Co-Founder and CEO of InStride Health. “Don and Joe bring the ideal blend of expertise and mission alignment to help us expand while preserving the clinical excellence that sets InStride apart.”

LeBlanc will lead commercial strategy and execution at InStride, including market expansion, payer engagement, and brand development. He joins the company with over two decades of experience leading consumer-first businesses across technology, healthcare, and e-commerce. He most recently served as President of the Printful Platform, managing direct-to-consumer, SMB, and enterprise segments across North America and Europe. Prior roles include CEO of StackCommerce, Chief Commercial Officer at SimpliSafe, and Chief Marketing Officer at both Vistaprint and Staples.

“InStride delivers something rare in healthcare: meaningful, lasting change for individuals and their families,” said LeBlanc. “I’m thrilled to help scale a care model that combines clinical rigor with impactful care.”

Pietrzak will oversee financial operations, capital planning, and value-based growth initiatives at InStride. He brings deep expertise in healthcare finance, development, and strategic operations, having previously served as CFO and Head of Development at Oncology Care Partners and led corporate development at Cancer Treatment Centers of America. Earlier in his career, Pietrzak was a consultant at BCG, supporting healthcare clients on strategy and corporate development.

“I feel privileged to join a team that’s proving how clinically sound, payer-aligned care can scale responsibly,” said Pietrzak. “InStride is setting a new standard for pediatric mental health, and I look forward to playing a role in its growth.”

Leblanc and Pietrzak will work to scale a model that is proven effective. Earlier this year, InStride announced results from its second annual outcomes report, which found that 98% percent of graduates from the InStride program experienced overall clinical improvement compared to baseline.

About InStride Health

InStride Health provides specialty outpatient care for pediatric anxiety, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), and related presentations. Co-founded by Harvard-trained clinicians, the InStride Health care model is grounded in evidence-based treatment, specifically cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) with an emphasis on exposure therapy. Each young person is paired with a dedicated, multidisciplinary team of a psychiatrist, therapist, and an exposure coach that helps both the patient and their family. The young person is provided with real-time support as they face their fears and develop skills and strategies for lasting change. InStride Health accepts most major insurance plans and is available in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia.

