PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Earnings of $0.89 Per Diluted Share; Net Interest Margin Improves For Fifth Consecutive Quarter

WAUSAU, Wis., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank (“Peoples”) serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported second quarter earnings ending June 30, 2025 up 48% relative to the prior quarter to $0.89 per diluted common share on net income of $3.8 million, compared to $0.60 per diluted common share on net income of $2.6 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, and $0.56 per diluted common share on net income of $2.4 million during the second quarter ending June 30, 2024.

PSB’s second quarter 2025 operating results reflected the following changes from the first quarter of 2025: (1) a stronger net interest margin as asset yields rose; (2) higher non-interest income from higher mortgage banking income; and (3) lower non-interest expenses due to lower salaries and employee benefit expenses.

“We are proud to report record earnings for the second quarter, highlighted by an improving net interest margin and cost controls that have lowered our non-interest expenses and improved our efficiency ratio to 63%. Over the past year, we increased tangible book value per share by 13.1% while paying $0.64 per share in dividends to our shareholders. As loans continue to reprice at higher rates and new loans are originated at higher levels than current yields, we expect our net interest margin to continue to expand from current levels. While non-performing assets have grown, they represent a small number with special circumstances, and we expect favorable resolutions for certain significant non-performing assets by the end of the calendar year,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

June 30, 2025, Highlights:

  • Net interest income increased $470,000 to $10.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, from $10.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, due in part to higher yields on loans and one additional day during the quarter.
  • Noninterest income increased $230,000 to $2.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $1.9 million the prior quarter due primarily to higher mortgage banking revenues.
  • Noninterest expenses decreased $776,000 to $8.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $9.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, reflecting lower salary and benefit expenses.
  • Net loans increased $12.9 million, or 1% in the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, to $1.11 billion compared to March 31, 2025, largely due to increased commercial line usage. Allowance for credit losses remained at 1.12% of gross loans.
  • Non-performing assets increased $2.6 million to $15.6 million, or 1.04% of total assets at June 30, 2025 compared to the previous quarter. One existing non-performing loan relationship increased during the quarter as an additional loan in this relationship was moved to non-performing status. The underlying security of these loans is undergoing a sales process by the owner. Additionally, an unrelated new loan relationship was added to non-performing status.
  • Total deposits increased $47.5 million to $1.18 billion at June 30, 2025 from $1.13 billion at March 31, 2025, with the increase largely consisting of non-interest bearing demand deposits and time deposits with balances greater than $250,000. Core deposits increased $32.3 million while brokered deposits decreased $13.7 million. A portion of the overall deposit increase relates to an established customer making a large time deposit near the end of the quarter.
  • Return on average tangible common equity was 13.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 9.21% the prior quarter and 9.34% in the year ago quarter.
  • Tangible book value per common share was up 13.1% over the past year to $27.77 at June 30, 2025, compared to $24.55 at June 30, 2024. Additionally, PSB paid dividends totaling $0.64 per share during the past year.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets increased $46.8 million during the second quarter to $1.51 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.46 billion at March 31, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents increased $34.9 million to $57.5 million at June 30, 2025 from $22.7 million at March 31, 2025 as new deposits replenished reserves used to fund new loans. Investment securities available for sale increased $1.7 million to $184.3 million at June 30, 2025, from $182.6 million one quarter earlier.

Gross loans receivable increased $10.7 million to $1.15 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to one quarter earlier, due primarily to increased commercial & industrial lending. Commercial & industrial loans increased $11.2 million to $135.3 million at June 30, 2025, and commercial real estate loans increased $3.6 million to $566.5 million at June 30, 2025, compared to three months earlier. Commercial real estate construction and development loans decreased $9.2 million to $77.9 million at June 30, 2025, while residential real estate loans increased $3.3 million from the prior quarter to $337.1 million. Agricultural loans increased $1.6 million to $13.2 million at June 30, 2025 compared to three months earlier. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate and construction loans totaling 56.1% of gross loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 29.4% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 14.1% and consumer loans at 0.4%.

The allowance for credit losses remained at 1.12% of gross loans at June 30, 2025 while annualized net charge-offs to average loans were zero for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Non-performing assets increased $2.6 million to $15.6 million, or 1.04% of total assets at June 30, 2025 up from 0.89% at March 31, 2025. The increase reflects a loan relationship that was non-performing in the prior quarter having an additional loan move to non-performing status in the second quarter and a separate loan relationship within the timber industry where the customer has experienced irregular cashflows. Approximately 80% of the non-performing assets consisted of five loan relationships.

Total deposits increased 4% quarter over quarter, with 23% of the deposit portfolio being uninsured at June 30th. Overall, core deposits increased $32.3 million during the quarter while brokered deposits decreased $13.7 million.

At June 30, 2025, non-interest bearing demand deposits increased to 23.6% of total deposits from 21.7% the prior quarter, while interest-bearing demand and savings deposits decreased to 27.4% at June 30, 2025 from 29.4% one quarter earlier. The additional deposit inflow helped to decrease FHLB advances during the quarter by $4.3 million and brokered deposits by $13.7 million.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percentage of total tangible assets decreased to 7.95% at June 30, 2025, compared to 8.05% at March 31, 2025, and 7.32% at June 30, 2024.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $3.22 during the quarter to $27.77, at June 30, 2025 compared to $24.55 one year earlier, an increase of 13.1% after dividends of $0.64 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter’s tangible book value per common share of $26.94, tangible net book value per common share increased primarily due to earnings and an increase in the fair market value of the investment portfolios. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio was $15.8 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $16.7 million one quarter earlier.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $10.7 million (on a net margin of 3.09%) for the second quarter of 2025, from $10.3 million (on a net margin of 3.03%) for the first quarter of 2025, and increased from $9.4 million (on a net margin of 2.84%) for the second quarter of 2024. The higher net interest income in the current period primarily relates to higher loan yields during the quarter. Earning asset yields increased to 5.40% during the second quarter of 2025 from 5.35% the prior period and cost of funds increased four basis points to 3.06% compared to 3.02% during the first quarter of 2025. Relative to one year earlier, earning asset yields were up 19 basis points while the overall cost of funds was flat.

The increase in earning asset yields was due to higher yields on loan originations, loan renewals and security repricing. Loan yields increased during the second quarter of 2025 to 5.91% from 5.82% for the first quarter of 2025. Taxable security yields on a smaller average balance relative to the prior quarter were 3.24% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 3.35% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, while tax-exempt security yields remained at 3.35% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Total noninterest income increased $230,000 during the second quarter of 2025 to $2.1 million. An increase of $161,000 in mortgage banking income during the quarter accounted for the majority of the change.

Noninterest expenses decreased $776,000 to $8.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $9.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, and decreased $202,000 from $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. On a linked quarter basis, salary and benefits expense decreased $474,000 as the first quarter results reflected an increase in variable commercial sales incentive expense. Occupancy and facilities costs decreased $67,000, data processing and other office operation expenses decreased $12,000, a gain on the sale of foreclosed real estate was $58,000 and various other noninterest expenses decreased $225,000 during the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Partially offsetting the expense reductions was an increase in advertising and promotion expenses of $60,000.

Income taxes increased $279,000 during the second quarter to $752,000, from $473,000 one quarter earlier on higher income levels. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was 16.6% compared to 15.6% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

 
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, and March 31, 2025, September 30, and June 30, 2024, unaudited, December 31, 2024 derived from audited financial statements
       
  Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
       
Assets      
       
Cash and due from banks $23,022 $19,628 $21,414 $23,554 $16,475 
Interest-bearing deposits  2,890  702  3,724  5,126  251 
Federal funds sold  31,624  2,351  15,360  58,434  69,249 
       
Cash and cash equivalents  57,536  22,681  40,498  87,114  85,975 
Securities available for sale (at fair value)  184,320  182,594  189,086  174,911  165,177 
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $75,016, $77,375, $79,654, $82,389 and $79,993 respectively)  83,123  85,373  86,748  86,847  86,825 
Equity securities  2,885  2,847  2,782  1,752  1,661 
Loans held for sale  349  734  217  -  2,268 
Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $12,553, $12,392, $12,342, $12,598 and $12,597 respectively)  1,109,296  1,096,422  1,078,204  1,057,974  1,074,844 
Accrued interest receivable  5,006  5,184  5,042  4,837  5,046 
Foreclosed assets  -  300  -  -  - 
Premises and equipment, net  13,397  13,522  13,805  14,065  14,048 
Mortgage servicing rights, net  1,684  1,717  1,742  1,727  1,688 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)  9,297  8,825  8,825  8,825  8,825 
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance  25,067  24,897  24,732  24,565  24,401 
Core deposit intangible  330  353  195  212  229 
Goodwill  3,495  3,495  2,541  2,541  2,541 
Other assets  10,832  10,828  11,539  10,598  12,111 
       
TOTAL ASSETS $1,506,617 $1,459,772 $1,465,956 $1,475,968 $1,485,639 
       
Liabilities      
       
Non-interest-bearing deposits $277,239 $245,672 $259,515 $265,078 $250,435 
Interest-bearing deposits  900,303  884,364  887,834  874,035  901,886 
       
Total deposits  1,177,542  1,130,036  1,147,349  1,139,113  1,152,321 
       
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  165,950  170,250  162,250  181,250  184,900 
Other borrowings  6,250  6,343  6,872  6,128  5,775 
Senior subordinated notes  4,784  4,783  4,781  4,779  4,778 
Junior subordinated debentures  13,075  13,049  13,023  12,998  12,972 
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments  622  672  672  477  477 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  15,118  13,554  14,723  12,850  13,069 
       
Total liabilities  1,383,341  1,338,687  1,349,670  1,357,595  1,374,292 
       
Stockholders' equity      
       
Preferred stock - no par value:      
Authorized - 30,000 shares; Issued - 7,200 shares      
Outstanding - 7,200 shares, respectively  7,200  7,200  7,200  7,200  7,200 
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:      
Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares      
Outstanding - 4,041,573, 4,084,708, 4,092,977, 4,105,594 and 4,128,382 shares, respectively  1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830  1,830 
Additional paid-in capital  8,659  8,608  8,610  8,567  8,527 
Retained earnings  144,548  142,277  139,838  138,142  135,276 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax  (15,764) (16,692) (19,314) (15,814) (20,503)
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,449,225, 1,406,090, 1,397,821, 1,385,204 and 1,362,416 shares, respectively  (23,197) (22,138) (21,878) (21,552) (20,983)
       
Total stockholders' equity  123,276  121,085  116,286  118,373  111,347 
       
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,506,617 $1,459,772 $1,465,956 $1,475,968 $1,485,639 


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
         
  Quarter EndedSix Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,June
except per share data - unaudited)  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024  2025  2024 
         
Interest and dividend income:        
Loans, including fees $16,510 $15,782 $15,646 $15,634 $15,433 $32,292 $30,542 
Securities:        
Taxable  1,566  1,641  1,545  1,345  1,295  3,207  2,492 
Tax-exempt  506  517  522  522  521  1,023  1,047 
Other interest and dividends  332  345  948  699  265  677  608 
         
Total interest and dividend income  18,914  18,285  18,661  18,200  17,514  37,199  34,689 
         
Interest expense:        
Deposits  5,934  5,884  6,027  5,905  5,838  11,818  11,920 
FHLB advances  1,899  1,792  1,890  2,038  1,860  3,691  3,310 
Other borrowings  48  47  57  57  58  95  118 
Senior subordinated notes  58  59  59  59  58  117  117 
Junior subordinated debentures  250  248  252  252  255  498  506 
         
Total interest expense  8,189  8,030  8,285  8,311  8,069  16,219  15,971 
         
Net interest income  10,725  10,255  10,376  9,889  9,445  20,980  18,718 
Provision for credit losses  110  117  -  -  100  227  195 
         
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  10,615  10,138  10,376  9,889  9,345  20,753  18,523 
         
Noninterest income:        
Service fees  366  358  362  367  350  724  686 
Mortgage banking income  411  250  414  433  433  661  741 
Investment and insurance sales commissions  335  326  226  230  222  799  343 
Net loss on sale of securities  -  (1) (511) -  -  661  (495)
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance  170  163  166  165  159  (1) 316 
Other noninterest income  814  770  620  648  742  1,584  1,359 
         
Total noninterest income  2,096  1,866  1,277  1,843  1,906  3,962  2,950 
         
Noninterest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits  4,828  5,302  4,691  4,771  5,167  10,130  10,290 
Occupancy and facilities  719  786  691  757  733  1,505  1,454 
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets  (58) -  -  1  -  (58) - 
Data processing and other office operations  1,189  1,201  1,111  1,104  1,047  2,390  2,069 
Advertising and promotion  189  129  141  164  171  318  300 
Core deposit intangible amortization  23  23  17  17  20  46  44 
Other noninterest expenses  1,303  1,528  1,351  1,337  1,257  2,831  2,563 
         
Total noninterest expense  8,193  8,969  8,002  8,151  8,395  17,162  16,720 
         
Income before provision for income taxes  4,518  3,035  3,651  3,581  2,856  7,553  4,753 
Provision for income taxes  752  473  524  593  410  1,225  579 
         
Net income $3,766 $2,562 $3,127 $2,988 $2,446 $6,328 $4,174 
Preferred stock dividends declared $122 $122 $122 $122 $122 $244 $244 
         
Net income available to common shareholders $3,644 $2,440 $3,005 $2,866 $2,324 $6,084 $3,930 
Basic earnings per common share $0.90 $0.60 $0.73 $0.69 $0.56 $1.49 $0.95 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.89 $0.60 $0.73 $0.69 $0.56 $1.49 $0.95 


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Quarterly Financial Summary
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended
  Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,
Earnings and dividends:  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
       
Interest income $18,914 $18,285 $18,661 $18,200 $17,514 
Interest expense $8,189 $8,030 $8,285 $8,311 $8,069 
Net interest income $10,725 $10,255 $10,376 $9,889 $9,445 
Provision for credit losses $110 $117 $- $- $100 
Other noninterest income $2,096 $1,866 $1,277 $1,843 $1,906 
Other noninterest expense $8,193 $8,969 $8,002 $8,151 $8,395 
Net income available to common shareholders $3,644 $2,440 $3,005 $2,866 $2,324 
       
Basic earnings per common share (3) $0.90 $0.60 $0.73 $0.69 $0.56 
Diluted earnings per common share (3) $0.89 $0.60 $0.73 $0.69 $0.56 
Dividends declared per common share (3) $0.34 $- $0.32 $- $0.32 
Tangible net book value per common share (4) $27.77 $26.94 $25.98 $26.41 $24.55 
       
Semi-annual dividend payout ratio  22.58%n/a 23.27%n/a 33.61%
Average common shares outstanding  4,070,721  4,088,824  4,094,360  4,132,218  4,139,456 
       
       
Balance sheet - average balances:      
Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss $1,111,004 $1,091,533 $1,064,619 $1,066,795 $1,088,013 
Assets $1,480,851 $1,462,862 $1,479,812 $1,445,613 $1,433,749 
Deposits $1,142,279 $1,140,397 $1,151,450 $1,110,854 $1,111,240 
Stockholders' equity $123,077 $118,576 $118,396 $114,458 $110,726 
       
       
Performance ratios:      
Return on average assets (1)  1.02% 0.71% 0.84% 0.82% 0.69%
Return on average common stockholders' equity (1)  12.61% 8.88% 10.75% 10.63% 9.03%
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1)(4)  13.11% 9.21% 11.07% 10.96% 9.34%
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)  0.00% 0.02% 0.02% 0.00% 0.00%
Nonperforming loans to gross loans  1.39% 1.15% 0.95% 0.97% 1.15%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  1.04% 0.89% 0.71% 0.71% 0.84%
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans  1.12% 1.12% 1.13% 1.18% 1.16%
Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for credit losses (4)  12.64% 10.71% 8.85% 8.71% 11.09%
Net interest rate margin (1)(2)  3.09% 3.03% 2.96% 2.90% 2.84%
Net interest rate spread (1)(2)  2.34% 2.33% 2.23% 2.16% 2.15%
Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1)  0.54% 0.58% 0.53% 0.56% 0.56%
Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue  9.98% 9.26% 6.40% 9.20% 9.81%
Efficiency ratio (2)  63.00% 72.88% 67.59% 68.43% 72.52%
Noninterest expenses to average assets (1)  2.22% 2.49% 2.15% 2.24% 2.35%
Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets  9.31% 9.22% 9.08% 9.06% 9.03%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4)  7.95% 8.05% 7.76% 7.85% 7.32%
       
Stock price information:      
       
High $25.70 $26.50 $27.90 $25.00 $21.40 
Low $23.65 $25.60 $25.00 $20.30 $19.75 
Last trade value at quarter-end $23.89 $25.70 $26.50 $25.00 $20.40 
       
(1) Annualized
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
       
  Quarter Ended
  Jun. 30,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited)  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
       
Net income $3,766 $2,562 $3,127 $2,988 $2,446 
       
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:      
       
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale  972  2,551  (3,955) 4,738  184 
       
Reclassification adjustment for security loss included in net income  -  1  404  -  - 
       
Accretion of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin Act 19  (35) -  (76) -  - 
       
Amortization of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity  91  89  90  90  89 
       
Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap  (87) (6) 65  (101) 39 
       
Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings  (13) (13) (27) (38) (40)
       
       
Other comprehensive income (loss)  928  2,622  (3,499) 4,689  272 
       
Comprehensive income (loss) $4,694 $5,184 $(372)$7,677 $2,718 


PSB Holdings, Inc.      
Nonperforming Assets as of:      
       
  Jun 30,Mar 31,Dec 31,Sep 30,Jun 30,
(dollars in thousands)  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
       
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $15,333 $12,404 $10,109 $10,116 $12,184 
Nonaccrual restructured loans  13  17  18  25  28 
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual  295  280  286  292  299 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more  -  -  -  -  - 
       
Total nonperforming loans  15,641  12,701  10,413  10,433  12,511 
Other real estate owned  -  300  -  -  - 
       
Total nonperforming assets $15,641 $13,001 $10,413 $10,433 $12,511 
       
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable  1.39% 1.15% 0.95% 0.97% 1.15%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets  1.04% 0.89% 0.71% 0.71% 0.84%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans  80.26% 97.57% 118.52% 120.75% 100.69%


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves
At June 30, 2025
     
(dollars in thousands)    
   GrossSpecific
Collateral Description Asset TypePrincipalReserves
     
Real estate - Recreational facility Nonaccrual 3,940  145 
Real estate - Equipment dealership Nonaccrual 2,708  560 
Real estate - Non owner occupied rental properties Nonaccrual 4,227  0 
Real estate - Wood products Nonaccrual 1,707  271 
     
     
Total listed nonperforming assets  $12,582 $976 
Total bank wide nonperforming assets  $15,641 $1,180 
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets   80% 83%


PSB Holdings, Inc.      
Loan Composition by Collateral Type      
       
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2025Mar 31, 2025Dec 31, 2024Sep 30, 2024Jun 30, 2024
       
Commercial:      
Commercial and industrial $135,313 $124,074 $116,864 $115,234 $125,508 
Agriculture  13,219  11,632  11,568  11,203  11,480 
Municipal  12,805  12,878  15,733  12,596  11,190 
       
Total Commercial  161,337  148,584  144,165  139,033  148,178 
       
Commercial Real Estate:      
Commercial real estate  566,526  562,901  551,641  541,577  544,171 
Construction and development  77,905  87,080  79,377  60,952  70,540 
       
Total Commercial Real Estate  644,431  649,981  631,018  602,529  614,711 
       
Residential real estate:      
Residential  266,203  268,490  271,643  269,954  270,944 
Construction and development  31,439  26,884  28,959  34,655  36,129 
HELOC  39,425  38,364  36,887  36,734  33,838 
       
Total Residential Real Estate  337,067  333,738  337,489  341,343  340,911 
       
Consumer installment  4,886  4,683  5,060  4,770  4,423 
       
Subtotals - Gross loans  1,147,721  1,136,986  1,117,732  1,087,675  1,108,223 
Loans in process of disbursement  (26,496) (28,752) (27,791) (17,836) (21,484)
       
Subtotals - Disbursed loans  1,121,225  1,108,234  1,089,941  1,069,839  1,086,739 
Net deferred loan costs  624  580  605  733  702 
Allowance for credit losses  (12,553) (12,392) (12,342) (12,598) (12,597)
       
Total loans receivable $1,109,296 $1,096,422 $1,078,204 $1,057,974 $1,074,844 


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose
 
  Jun 30,Mar 31,Dec 31,Sept 30,June 30,
(dollars in thousands)  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
            
  Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1)Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1)Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1)Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1)Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1)
Multi Family $145,523 14.0%$143,674 13.9%$140,087 14.0%$140,307 14.7%$146,873 15.2%
Industrial and Warehousing  105,256 10.2  109,366 10.6  103,794 10.4  96,995 10.2  96,286 9.6 
Retail  29,407 2.8  29,285 2.8  23,438 2.3  25,263 2.7  26,154 2.7 
Hotels  25,299 2.4  25,719 2.5  25,892 2.6  26,057 2.7  29,035 3.0 
Office  7,131 0.7  7,254 0.7  6,234 0.6  6,378 0.7  6,518 0.7 
            
(1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
            
Insured and Collateralized Deposits June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
(dollars in thousands)  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
  $%$%$%$%$%
            
Non-interest bearing demand $225,916 19.2%$206,562 18.3%$204,167 17.8%$210,534 18.5%$202,343 17.5%
Interest-bearing demand and savings  304,779 25.9% 314,957 27.9% 315,900 27.6% 305,631 26.8% 304,392 26.5%
Money market deposits  113,161 9.6% 118,047 10.4% 141,024 12.3% 138,376 12.2% 137,637 12.0%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250  165,368 14.0% 158,066 14.0% 155,099 13.5% 155,988 13.7% 149,298 13.0%
            
Total core deposits  809,224 68.7% 797,632 70.6% 816,190 71.2% 810,529 71.2% 793,670 69.0%
Retail and local time deposits > $250  28,000 2.4% 26,750 2.3% 25,500 2.2% 23,500 2.1% 22,500 2.0%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250  748 0.1% 1,241 0.1% 1,241 0.1% 1,241 0.1% 1,490 0.1%
Broker & national time deposits > $250  65,917 5.6% 79,090 7.0% 56,164 4.9% 56,164 4.9% 56,328 4.9%
            
Totals $903,889 76.8%$904,713 80.0%$899,095 78.4%$891,434 78.3%$873,988 76.0%
            
            
PSB Holdings, Inc.           
Deposit Composition           
            
Uninsured Deposits June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
(dollars in thousands)  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
  $%$%$%$%$%
            
Non-interest bearing demand $51,323 4.4%$39,110 3.5%$55,348 4.8%$54,544 4.8%$48,092 4.1%
Interest-bearing demand and savings  17,983 1.5% 17,262 1.5% 20,934 1.8% 18,317 1.6% 32,674 2.8%
Money market deposits  157,998 13.4% 150,222 13.3% 153,334 13.4% 157,489 13.8% 177,954 15.4%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250  - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0%
            
Total core deposits  227,304 19.3% 206,594 18.3% 229,616 20.0% 230,350 20.2% 258,720 22.3%
Retail and local time deposits > $250  46,349 3.9% 18,729 1.7% 18,638 1.6% 17,329 1.5% 19,613 1.7%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250  - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0%
Broker & national time deposits > $250  - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0% - 0.0%
            
Totals $273,653 23.2%$225,323 20.0%$248,254 21.6%$247,679 21.7%$278,333 24.0%
            
            
PSB Holdings, Inc.           
Deposit Composition           
            
Total Deposits June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
(dollars in thousands)  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
  $%$%$%$%$%
            
Non-interest bearing demand $277,239 23.6%$245,672 21.7%$259,515 22.6%$265,078 23.3%$250,435 21.6%
Interest-bearing demand and savings  322,762 27.4% 332,219 29.4% 336,834 29.4% 323,948 28.4% 337,066 29.3%
Money market deposits  271,159 23.0% 268,269 23.7% 294,358 25.7% 295,865 26.0% 315,591 27.4%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250  165,368 14.0% 158,066 14.1% 155,099 13.5% 155,988 13.7% 149,298 13.0%
            
Total core deposits  1,036,528 88.0% 1,004,226 88.9% 1,045,806 91.2% 1,040,879 91.4% 1,052,390 91.3%
Retail and local time deposits > $250  74,349 6.3% 45,479 4.0% 44,138 3.8% 40,829 3.6% 42,113 3.7%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250  748 0.1% 1,241 0.1% 1,241 0.1% 1,241 0.1% 1,490 0.1%
Broker & national time deposits > $250  65,917 5.6% 79,090 7.0% 56,164 4.9% 56,164 4.9% 56,328 4.9%
            
Totals $1,177,542 100.0%$1,130,036 100.0%$1,147,349 100.0%$1,139,113 100.0%$1,152,321 100.0%


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
(dollars in thousands)
             
  Quarter ended June 30, 2025 Quarter ended March 31, 2025 Quarter ended June 30, 2024
  Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield /
  BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets            
Interest-earning assets:            
Loans (1)(2) $1,123,460 $16,558 5.91% $1,103,895 $15,830 5.82% $1,100,518 $15,520 5.67%
Taxable securities  193,926  1,566 3.24%  198,426  1,641 3.35%  172,563  1,295 3.02%
Tax-exempt securities (2)  76,774  641 3.35%  79,282  654 3.35%  79,564  659 3.33%
FHLB stock  9,189  166 7.25%  8,825  241 11.08%  7,931  182 9.23%
Other  14,571  166 4.57%  8,960  104 4.71%  8,241  83 4.05%
             
Total (2)  1,417,920  19,097 5.40%  1,399,388  18,470 5.35%  1,368,817  17,739 5.21%
             
Non-interest-earning assets:              
Cash and due from banks  15,498     16,292     17,345   
Premises and equipment, net  13,527     13,728     13,930   
Cash surrender value ins  24,960     24,795     24,297   
Other assets  21,402     21,021     21,865   
Allowance for credit losses  (12,456)    (12,362)    (12,505)  
             
Total $1,480,851  $1,462,862  $1,433,749 
             
Liabilities & stockholders' equity              
Interest-bearing liabilities:              
Savings and demand deposits $315,978 $1,450 1.84% $339,909 $1,567 1.87% $331,740 $1,467 1.78%
Money market deposits  262,015  1,572 2.41%  280,396  1,685 2.44%  271,336  1,835 2.72%
Time deposits  294,750  2,912 3.96%  268,821  2,632 3.97%  257,006  2,536 3.97%
FHLB borrowings  173,080  1,899 4.40%  164,968  1,792 4.41%  174,596  1,860 4.28%
Other borrowings  8,843  48 2.18%  6,321  47 3.02%  6,870  58 3.40%
Senior sub notes  4,784  58 4.86%  4,782  59 5.00%  4,777  58 4.88%
Junior sub. debentures  13,062  250 7.68%  13,036  248 7.72%  12,960  255 7.91%
             
Total  1,072,512  8,189 3.06%  1,078,233  8,030 3.02%  1,059,285  8,069 3.06%
             
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:              
Demand deposits  269,536     251,271     251,158   
Other liabilities  15,726     14,782     12,580   
Stockholders' equity  123,077     118,576     110,726   
             
Total $1,480,851  $1,462,862  $1,433,749 
             
Net interest income  $10,908    $10,440    $9,670  
Rate spread   2.34%   2.33%   2.15%
Net yield on interest-earning assets     3.09%   3.03%   2.84%
             
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.


PSB Holdings, Inc.
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
(dollars in thousands)
 
  Six months ended June 30, 2025 Six months ended June 30, 2024
  Average Yield/ Average Yield/
  BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets        
Interest-earning assets:        
Loans (1)(2) $1,113,731 $32,388 5.86% $1,097,419 $30,719 5.63%
Taxable securities  196,162  3,207 3.30%  172,176  2,492 2.91%
Tax-exempt securities (2)  78,021  1,295 3.35%  79,999  1,325 3.33%
FHLB stock  9,008  407 9.11%  7,215  347 9.67%
Other  11,790  270 4.62%  10,562  261 4.97%
         
Total (2)  1,408,712  37,567 5.38%  1,367,371  35,144 5.17%
         
Non-interest-earning assets:        
Cash and due from banks  15,893     17,356   
Premises and equipment, net  13,627     13,557   
Cash surrender value ins  24,878     24,221   
Other assets  21,215     21,534   
Allowance for credit losses  (12,409)    (12,445)  
         
Total $1,471,916  $1,431,594 
         
Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities:        
Savings and demand deposits $327,878 $3,017 1.86% $341,119 $3,139 1.85%
Money market deposits  270,785  3,257 2.43%  272,591  3,732 2.75%
Time deposits  281,857  5,544 3.97%  260,832  5,049 3.89%
FHLB borrowings  169,046  3,691 4.40%  158,761  3,310 4.19%
Other borrowings  7,589  95 2.52%  7,712  118 3.08%
Senior sub. notes  4,783  117 4.93%  4,776  117 4.93%
Junior sub. debentures  13,049  498 7.70%  12,947  506 7.86%
         
Total  1,074,987  16,219 3.04%  1,058,738  15,971 3.03%
         
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:          
Demand deposits  260,522     249,909   
Other liabilities  15,492     12,881   
Stockholders' equity  120,915     110,066   
         
Total $1,471,916  $1,431,594 
         
Net interest income  $21,348    $19,173  
Rate spread   2.34%   2.14%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.06%   2.82%
         
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.


Investor Relations Contact
PSB Holdings, Inc.
1905 Stewart Avenue
Wausau, WI 54401
888.929.9902
InvestorRelations@bankpeoples.com


