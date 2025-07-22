ODYSIGHT.AI AND A MULTINATIONAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SIGN STRATEGIC COLLABORATION AGREEMENT AIMED TO DEPLOY PREDICTIVE MAINTENANCE CAPABILITIES ACROSS MULTIPLE PLATFORMS

OMER, Israel, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.AI Inc. (NASDAQ: ODYS) is proud to announce a commercial collaboration agreement with a multinational technology group to deploy one or more proof-of-concepts using Odysight.AI’s systems. The initial deployment will focus on select heavy vehicles across the fields of defense, mining, agriculture and heavy autonomous vehicle sectors. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, aimed to expand Odysight.AI’s predictive maintenance technology beyond the aviation vertical at scale in the multinational technology group’s line of products.

The collaboration agreement follows successful trials of Odysight.AI’s system on a critical aviation component manufactured by the global partner and tested under extreme conditions. The trials, conducted at advanced facilities worldwide, validated the system’s robust performance under prolonged stress and harsh environments, confirming its unique value in challenging operational contexts.

Following the success of the trials, both parties are already exploring expanded deployments in aviation in addition to heavy vehicles with broader collaborative opportunities across a wide range of customers and use cases. Integration of the Odysight.AI solution is expected to provide real-time monitoring and predictive analytics designed to enhance platform safety, reduce maintenance demands, reduce costs and improve overall operational efficiency across the partner’s product lines.

“As a trusted supplier to leading aerospace and mobility platform manufacturers, our global partner is known for innovation and quality,” said Yehu Ofer, CEO of Odysight.AI. “Their decision to partner with us and lead customer demonstrations is a strong vote of confidence in our technology. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to driving smarter, safer, and more sustainable operations across industries, verticals and target markets at scale.”

Our global partner plays a key role in delivering engineered materials and smart solutions for mobility and energy applications, as well as high-performance industrial technologies, with aerospace among its core technological pillars. Strongly aligned with our strategic focus on safety, operational efficiency, and technological sophistication in defense mobility, we believe this collaboration with our global partner enhances their offering with advanced predictive maintenance capabilities, which can help customers prevent failures and avoid costly downtime.

About Odysight.AI

Odysight.AI is pioneering the Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with its visualization and AI platform. Providing video sensor-based solutions for critical systems in the aviation, transportation, and energy industries, Odysight.AI leverages proven visual technologies and products from the medical industry. Odysight.AI’s unique video-based sensors, embedded software, and AI algorithms are being deployed in hard-to-reach locations and harsh environments across a variety of PdM and CBM use cases. Odysight.AI’s platform allows maintenance and operations teams visibility into areas which are inaccessible under normal operation, or where the operating ambience is not suitable for continuous real-time monitoring. For more information, please visit: https://www.Odysight.AI or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

