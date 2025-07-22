Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 23rd and 24th

 | Source: Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held July 23rd and 24th.

"We’re pleased to bring together a diverse lineup of resource companies for this new edition of the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “From explorers to producers, these companies reflect the depth and global reach of today’s metals and mining sector. This two-day event continues to be an effective platform for companies—whether OTCQX, OTCQB, OTCID, or exchange listed—to connect with investors and share their strategic vision in real time.”

July 23rd

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AM ETAndean Silver Ltd.(OTCQX: ADSLF | ASX: ASL)
10:00 AM ETG50 Corp. Limited(OTCQB: GFTYF | ASX: G50)
10:30 AM ETSilver Tiger Metals Inc.(OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR)
11:00 AM ETViva Gold Corp.(OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU)
11:30 AM ETLiberty Gold Corp.(OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)
12:00 PM ETUR-Energy Inc.(NYSE American: URG | TSX: URE)
12:30 PM ETArizona Sonoran Copper Company(OTCQX: ASCUF | TSX: ASCU)
1:00 PM ETNorthisle Copper & Gold Inc.(OTCQX: NTCPF | TSXV: NCX)
1:30 PM ETElement79 Gold Corp.(OTCQB: ELMGF | CSE: ELEM)
2:00 PM ETRackla Metals Inc.(TSXV: RAK)


July 24th

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
11:00 AM ETHeliostar Metals Ltd.(OTCQX: HSTXF | TSXV: HSTR)
11:30 AM ETCamino Minerals Corp(OTCID: CAMZF | TSXV: COR)
12:00 PM ETWest Red Lake Gold Mines(OTCQB: WRLGF | TSXV: WRLG)
12:30 PM ETSilver47 Exploration Corp.(OTCQB: AAGAF | TSXV: AGA)
1:30 PM ETAxcap Ventures Inc.(OTCID: GARLF | CSE: AXCP)
2:00 PM ETAbraSilver Resource Corp.(OTCQX: ABBRF | TSX: ABRA)
2:30 PM ETMyriad Uranium Corp.(OTCQB: MYRUF | CSE: M)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


