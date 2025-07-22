GRI Bio Participates in the Virtual Investor “What’s Your Story” Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference

– Video webcast now available on-demand

LA JOLLA, CA, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRI) (“GRI Bio” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing an innovative pipeline of Natural Killer T (“NKT”) cell modulators for the treatment of inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases, today announced Marc Hertz, PhD, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of GRI BIO, participated in the Virtual Investor “What’s Your Story” Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference.

As part of the event, Dr. Hertz dove deeper into his dedication to the Company, how he got to where he is today and provided insight into why he is so passionate about the Company’s programs in development.

The on-demand video webcast is now available on virtualinvestorco.com as well as the Events page under the Investors section of the Company’s website (gribio.com).

About GRI Bio, Inc.

GRI Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fundamentally changing the way inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases are treated. GRI Bio’s therapies are designed to target the activity of Natural Killer T (“NKT”) cells, which are key regulators earlier in the inflammatory cascade, to interrupt disease progression and restore the immune system to homeostasis. NKT cells are innate-like T cells that share properties of both NK and T cells and are a functional link between the innate and adaptive immune responses. Type I invariant NKT (“iNKT”) cells play a critical role in propagating the injury, inflammatory response, and fibrosis observed in inflammatory and fibrotic indications. GRI Bio’s lead program, GRI-0621, is an inhibitor of iNKT cell activity and is being developed as a novel oral therapeutic for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a serious disease with significant unmet need. The Company is also developing a pipeline of novel type 2 diverse NKT (“dNKT”) agonists for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus. Additionally, with a library of over 500 proprietary compounds, GRI Bio has the ability to fuel a growing pipeline.



