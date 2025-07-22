FAT Brands’ Wing Concepts Spice Up National Chicken Wing Day with Exclusive Deals

Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings and Buffalo’s Cafe Deliver Saucy Savings on July 29

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of award-winning wing brands Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings and Buffalo’s Cafe, is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day with deals that are too hot to handle! On July 29, guests can feast on exclusive wing specials across FAT Brands’ portfolio of wing concepts at participating locations nationwide.

Hurricane Grill & Wings – Known for its tropical vibe and laid-back atmosphere, Hurricane Grill & Wings is marking the occasion with $0.99 wings all day long on July 29, with a minimum purchase of five wings. Whether fans prefer bone-in or boneless, this deal is available on both dine-in and carry-out orders to explore the chain’s lineup of over 35 beloved sauces and rubs. In celebration of the brand’s 30th anniversary, Hurricane Grill & Wings will also be serving up its new Spicy Peach Wing Sauce, the ultimate sweet heat combination, perfect for every summer celebration.

Native Grill & Wings – Guests can score $0.49 wings with the purchase of a drink this National Chicken Wing Day at Native Grill & Wings, valid for dine-in guests and orders placed through the official Native Grill & Wings app. With a wide variety of award-winning wing sauces and a legacy of flavor-packed perfection, this deal is perfect for wing lovers and loyal fans alike. Additionally, guests can enjoy the chain’s new limited-time summer menu offerings, complete with a sizzling selection of seasonal dishes, beverages, and all-new Medium and Hot Lemon Pepper Wing Sauces.

Buffalo’s Cafe – On July 29, Buffalo’s Cafe invites fans to enjoy their signature bone-in or boneless wings for just $0.75 each, available on both dine-in and carry-out orders. Guests can choose from a wide selection of signature house made wing sauces, including fan favorites Sweet Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Asian Sesame and Korean BBQ. Buffalo’s Cafe will also be highlighting their new limited-time summer menu, featuring grilled classics, chilled cocktails and value-packed combos to make the most of National Chicken Wing Day.

“National Chicken Wing Day is our favorite holiday of the year, and what better way to celebrate than with our beloved wings at an even better price,” said Ashley Montgomery, VP of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Casual Division. “From classic flavors to bold new creations, our restaurants are fired up to give back to our loyal fans and curb their Wing Day cravings.”

Since its inception in 2017, FAT Brands has curated a roster of popular wing brands that draw devoted fans from coast to coast. For more information on FAT Brands, visit fatbrands.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About Hurricane Grill & Wings

With almost 50 restaurants located across the United States, Hurricane Grill & Wings® is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 35 signature sauces and rubs, and tropical, laid-back vibe. Hurricane Grill & Wings’ menu includes wings, tacos, burgers, and seafood. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has expanded to locations throughout the United States. For more information visit www.hurricanewings.com.

About Native Grill & Wings

Native Grill & Wings is a family-friendly, polished sports grill with 20 franchised locations throughout Arizona and Texas. Native, as the brand’s legion of fans call it, serves over 20 award-winning wing flavors that guests can order by the individual wing, as well as an extensive menu of pizza, burgers, sandwiches, salads and more. For more information, visit www.nativegrillandwings.com.

About Buffalo’s Cafe

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, the family-themed casual dining chain, known for its world-famous chicken wings and 18 unique homemade wing sauces, burgers, wraps, steaks, and salads has been serving fresh southwestern themed cuisine for 40 years. Featuring a full bar and table service, Buffalo’s Cafe offers an unparalleled dining experience affording friends and family the flexibility to enjoy an intimate dinner together or to casually catch the next sporting event while enjoying robust menu offerings. Buffalo’s Cafe - Where Everyone Is Family™. For more information, visit www.buffalos.com.

