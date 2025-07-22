Blue Mantis Expands Federal IT Services Portfolio Under GSA Contract

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis, a leading provider of digital strategy and services specializing in managed services, cybersecurity, and cloud solutions, today announced its expanded service offerings under the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), specifically under Special Item Number (SIN) 54151S for Information Technology Professional Services.

This award enables Blue Mantis to deliver a broad range of IT services to federal, state and local agencies, including cybersecurity architecture, enterprise network engineering, technical support, compliance and governance consulting. The SIN 54151S designation affirms Blue Mantis’ qualifications to support complex public sector IT initiatives with scalable, secure, and standards-aligned solutions.

Delivering Expertise Across the Federal IT Landscape

With over 30 years of experience supporting public sector and enterprise clients, Blue Mantis brings deep technical expertise and a collaborative, outcome-driven approach to every engagement. Services available under SIN 54151S include:

Cybersecurity Architecture & Risk Management : Design and implementation of secure IT environments aligned with NIST, SOC 2, and ISO 9001:2015 standards.

: Design and implementation of secure IT environments aligned with NIST, SOC 2, and ISO 9001:2015 standards. Enterprise Network & Infrastructure Engineering : Scalable solutions for network modernization, virtualization, and cloud integration.

: Scalable solutions for network modernization, virtualization, and cloud integration. Technical Support & Operations : Responsive, high-quality support services tailored to agency-specific operational environments.

: Responsive, high-quality support services tailored to agency-specific operational environments. Compliance & Governance Consulting: Advisory services to ensure alignment with federal acquisition regulations and evolving cybersecurity mandates.

A Trusted Partner for Federal Agencies

“Being awarded a GSA contract is a significant milestone that reflects our commitment to delivering secure, innovative, and mission-critical IT services to federal, state and local governments,” said Josh Dinneen, CEO of Blue Mantis. “We look forward to helping agencies modernize their infrastructure, strengthen their cybersecurity posture, and achieve measurable outcomes.”

Contract Highlights:

Nationwide Availability : Streamlined professional services procurement for federal agencies through the GSA MAS program.

: Streamlined professional services procurement for federal agencies through the GSA MAS program. Tailored Engagements : Flexible service delivery models to support projects of all sizes and complexities.

: Flexible service delivery models to support projects of all sizes and complexities. Proven Track Record: A history of successful engagements across federal, state, and local government sectors.



For more information about Blue Mantis’ GSA award, visit www.bluemantis.com.

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first IT solutions and services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity, cloud and collaboration. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with offices in Charlestown, Massachusetts, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,500 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Recognize. For more information, please visit www.bluemantis.com.

Inquiries:

David Knox

Director of Public Sector

Blue Mantis

david.knox@bluemantis.com

(781) 987-2013