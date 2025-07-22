Solera Health Expands Capabilities in Insights Through Unique Machine Learning Predictive Models – Driving Improvements in Care Outcomes and Costs

PHOENIX, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera Health, a premier digital health technology platform and digital care delivery network, announces the addition of Solera Precision Insight Suite. The Solera Precision Insight Suite is a unique machine learning capability designed for high accuracy in predicting rising risk patients and navigating them to their most appropriate care, before conditions exacerbate. Precision Intercept™ and Precision Navigate™ address this critical need in healthcare.

The combination of Precision Insights and Solera Network creates a powerful offering of digital providers for those people who can be served effectively by the Solera digital health network. Unlocking a network of nearly on-demand access to a national network of high-quality digital providers. It also offers the best-fit traditional providers for services that cannot be effectively served by digital providers. Keeping continuity of care across traditional and digital delivery systems.

The result is a next-generation platform capable of delivering measurable outcomes across a wide spectrum of care settings — transforming how digital care is purchased, delivered, accessed, paid for, and reported.

The Precision Insights Suite: Precision Intercept & Precision Navigate: Advanced AI for Precision Cost Containment and Care Navigation

Solera Precision Insights Suite:

Precision I ntercept: Precision Intercept identifies patients who are rising risk—those predicted to significantly increase cost within a year without intervention. Traditional risk programs focus on in-year high-cost members and often miss this hidden population, as most high-cost patients are net new each year. Intercept surfaces these overlooked individuals and the actionable risk factors likely to drive future exacerbations. This enables early intervention by guiding members to their personalized next best action in real time, reducing avoidable costs and improving outcomes.

“The decades I’ve spent working in the health care ecosystem have taught me that high accuracy of predictive insights are critical to effective care management and achieving quality care outcomes,” said John Santelli, CEO of Solera Health. “Adding advanced Machine Learning to the Solera offerings will dramatically improve Solera’s ability to more precisely help deliver hyper-personalized care.”

Expanding Innovation at Scale

Precision Intercept and Precision Navigate AI models were developed by Health at Scale – led by researchers from MIT, Stanford, the University of Michigan, and Harvard. These capabilities have been successfully deployed across health plans and employer groups serving millions of members, and now extend the company's reach in enabling personalized, tech-driven care.

“This is an exciting opportunity to apply our industry-leading data models across a broader segment of the healthcare ecosystem,” said Kris Heinzen, chief product officer at Solera Health. “The integration of precision machine learning into our digital health delivery platform represents a major advancement in our ability to deliver measurable outcomes at scale.”

Implementation is expected to begin in Q4 2025, with full integration planned for early 2026.

