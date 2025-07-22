Aeroflow Health Announces Virtual Nutrition Services are Now Available to Cigna Patients Across the Country

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health , a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, today announced the nationwide partnership with health insurance provider, Cigna , to provide patients with nutrition services via telehealth with qualified dieticians to utilize food to improve overall health.

The medical nutrition therapy program will cater to patient populations who most benefit from nutrition interventions including new mothers and the Diabetic, chronically ill population. This partnership will give Cigna patients access to registered dietitians to work on specific dietary changes that can help them boost milk production for breastfeeding, lose weight, reduce their glucose/A1C, reduce cholesterol and blood pressure, lower the risk for heart disease and increase overall energy. Aeroflow’s registered dieticians will provide personalized meal plans and lifestyle tips to help patients build sustainable healthy habits for the long term – all from the comfort of patients’ homes and free of charge through Cigna’s insurance.

“Nutrition plays a vital role in both the treatment and prevention of various health conditions. We’ve been working diligently to increase access to our nutrition services program with partnerships like Cigna’s” said Amanda Minimi, VP of Health Solutions Marketing and Operations at Aeroflow Health. “By utilizing a telehealth delivery method, we’ve created a solution to ensure easy access to nutrition education, which is crucial for new mothers who are navigating their postpartum recovery while also managing their milk supply as well as those who are combatting chronic diseases.”

In addition to providing patients with nutrition services, the program also gives health providers under Cigna a gateway to data-driven insights and multiple touchpoints with patients to improve adherence, outcomes, and overall care coordination. Cigna patients utilizing Aeroflow’s nutrition services will also have access to additional products and supplies for diabetes, incontinence, blood pressure monitoring, sleep apnea, and wound care that are covered by their insurance.

Aeroflow Health communicates with more than one million patients every year. Through its technology platform, Aeroflow engages with patients to provide transparency on their benefits for the necessary medical equipment or the health care experts they may need to access, while providing a seamless experience from start to finish. By working with patients to encourage them to engage with their health plans, Aeroflow continues to improve health outcomes for its patients. To learn more about Aeroflow and its health insurance partners including Cigna, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com

About Aeroflow Health:

Founded in 2001, Aeroflow Health is a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services. With a steadfast commitment to empowering patients and improving their understanding of benefits, Aeroflow Health provides a curated experience for every individual and group. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products, Aeroflow Health is dedicated to enhancing health outcomes and closing care gaps, ensuring that patients receive the care they deserve. Aeroflow’s commitment to accessible healthcare has resulted in partnerships with over 1000 different insurance plans, solidifying its reputation as a trusted healthcare companion, and making quality healthcare more accessible to all. For additional information, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .