Betterguards Forms Strategic Alliance with NBATA to Accelerate Injury Prevention & Recovery Innovation

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterguards , a sports technology innovator redefining performance and injury prevention, announces a new partnership with the National Basketball Athletic Trainers Association (NBATA) . Through the partnership, Betterguards will become the Official Applied Innovation and Ankle Protection Partner of the NBATA. The alliance represents a significant step toward developing and deploying technology that improves athlete safety and performance on and off the court.

The partnership with Betterguards underscores a mutual commitment to advancing player health and safety through applied science, product feedback, and testing. As part of this partnership, Betterguards and the NBATA will form an Innovation Committee, led by Barnett Frank, Director of Performance and Science for the Utah Jazz, and select NBATA members who will provide input on product development. This advisory group will serve as key liaisons between athletes, athletic trainers, and product designers, helping refine performance-focused gear based on feedback from the world’s top athletic trainers and athletes. The collaboration reflects a broader shift in sports innovation, where intelligent design meets the needs of athletes to support performance and longevity at the highest levels of play.

“At its core, our partnership with the NBATA is a shared mission to advance the way athletes stay healthy, recover faster, and extend their careers,” said Tony Verutti, CEO of Betterguards. “By combining the NBATA’s deep understanding of player health and safety, along with our breakthrough technology and product research, we’re bringing real innovation to injury prevention and recovery. The best ability is availability – and with our collaboration, we’ll continue to modernize how athletes move better, stay protected longer, and perform at their highest level.”

“At the NBATA, our priority is the health and availability of the athletes we serve,” said Stephen Spiro, Chairperson of the NBATA and Sr. Director of Player Health for the Cleveland Cavaliers. “Partnering with Betterguards helps us address injury prevention in a unique way. This collaboration creates a direct line between athletic trainers, athletes, and product designers to ensure innovation meets real-world needs.”

The announcement follows Betterguards’ recent launch of The BetterGuard 3.0 , which modernizes how athletes prevent and recover from ankle injuries by integrating cutting-edge technology and adaptive materials into high-performance gear.

About Betterguards

Betterguards is a next-generation sports technology company redefining injury prevention through athlete-first innovation. Betterguards has experienced significant growth, now trusted by professional leagues, teams, and athletes in more than 30 countries. The award-winning ankle protection system at the core of Betterguards delivers responsive ankle stabilization without restricting a full range of motion, protecting athletes from injuries and offering a faster path to recovery.

About the NBATA

The NBATA is a professional organization of highly skilled, certified athletic trainers who provide specialized healthcare and critical support services to athletes and organizations within the National Basketball Association (NBA) and NBA G League.