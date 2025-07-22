Aeko Partners Launches to Support U.S. Defense Missions Across Europe and Beyond

HONOLULU, Hawaii and SINSHEIM, Germany, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krilla Kaleiwahea (K2) and French Consulting (FC) are proud to announce the formation of Aeko Partners, a joint venture dedicated to delivering strategic consulting, healthcare services, and operational support to U.S. Department of Defense organizations, particularly those stationed across Europe and the U.S.

Aeko Partners brings together FC’s robust experience supporting U.S. military communities across Germany with K2’s strategic insight, world-class talent, and mission-first innovation. The joint venture is purpose-built to deliver agile, high-impact solutions in forward-deployed and multinational environments.

“Aeko Partners brings together the operational strength of French Consulting with K2’s strategic mindset and focus on mission impact,” said Peter Krilla, Co-Founder of K2. “We’re building something that goes beyond compliance. Aeko is about smart, agile solutions that move the mission forward.”





"This is a strategic move that aligns with the long-term goals of both companies," said Benjamin French, Founder of FC. "Our combined strengths unlocks new possibilities and allows us to better serve clients while expanding our market reach. We are excited to see what we can achieve together."



About French Consulting

French Consulting is a trusted, family-owned small business supporting U.S. Department of Defense operations in Europe across two decades. Operating in Germany, FC specializes in healthcare services, host nation HR compliance, and military community support—including a key role in the future Rhine Ordnance Barracks Medical Center. As the first Military Spouse Employment Partner in Europe, FC also advances meaningful careers for military spouses and family members.

About K2

K2 is a Native Hawaiian Organization and leading provider of advanced solutions for the U.S. federal government’s defense, technology, resilience, and workforce development sectors. Known for its world-class talent and mission-driven approach, K2 delivers strategic and operational support in the most complex environments. A significant portion of K2’s profits supports the Native Hawaiian community, reinforcing a business model rooted in service, innovation, and integrity.

About Aeko Partners

Founded in 2025, Aeko Partners is a joint venture between K2 and French Consulting, delivering integrated support services to U.S. federal clients in Europe and beyond. Aeko combines trusted on-the-ground capability with strategic insight to solve complex challenges and enhance mission readiness.

