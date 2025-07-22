JuChain launches $100M Genesis Ark Program to accelerate Web3 Development





Layer 1 blockchain establishes comprehensive ecosystem fund with JuCoin Labs and Lavagoose partnerships

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JuChain , a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain platform owned by JuCoin, today announced the launch of its $100 million Genesis Ark Program, a comprehensive ecosystem initiative designed to accelerate Web3 innovation. The program includes the establishment of JuChain Foundation and strategic partnerships with JuCoin Labs and Lavagoose to create a dedicated incubator for next-generation blockchain projects.

The Genesis Ark Program addresses a critical gap in blockchain development: the bridge between promising early-stage projects and sustainable market adoption. With 2-3 second transaction finality and fees under 0.001 JU, JuChain provides the technical infrastructure needed for consumer-scale applications, while the ecosystem fund provides the resources and guidance necessary for project success.

"Most blockchain ecosystems focus either on technology or funding, but rarely both with equal intensity," said JuChain's ecosystem development lead. "The Genesis Ark Program combines JuChain's traffic-driven infrastructure with comprehensive support that takes projects from concept to millions of users."

Three-pillar ecosystem strategy

JuChain ecosystem fund ($100M) The fund will invest in high-quality projects building on JuChain's Layer 1 infrastructure, with particular focus on DeFi protocols, real-world asset tokenization, meme coin platforms, and Web3 infrastructure. Selected projects receive funding, technical guidance, marketing support, and direct access to JuChain's growing user base.

JuChain foundation establishment. The newly formed JuChain Foundation will oversee ecosystem governance, developer incentives, community building, and technical research funding. The foundation ensures decentralized decision-making and sustainable long-term development of the JuChain ecosystem.

Strategic partnerships Collaborations with JuCoin Labs and Lavagoose bring proven expertise in blockchain investment and project incubation. These partnerships provide Genesis Ark participants with access to established networks, institutional connections, and operational expertise that typically takes years to develop independently.

Technical advantages drive adoption

JuChain's infrastructure offers compelling advantages for developers building consumer-facing applications:

Ultra-fast confirmations: 2-3 second transaction finality enables real-time user experiences

2-3 second transaction finality enables real-time user experiences Negligible costs: Transaction fees under 0.001 JU make microtransactions economically viable

Transaction fees under 0.001 JU make microtransactions economically viable Full EVM compatibility: Ethereum developers can migrate existing projects with minimal code changes

Ethereum developers can migrate existing projects with minimal code changes Traffic-driven design: Built-in user acquisition mechanisms reduce customer acquisition costs

"We've seen too many promising Web3 projects fail due to poor user experience caused by slow confirmations and high fees," explained the technical lead. "JuChain solves these fundamental infrastructure problems while our ecosystem fund addresses the business development challenges."

Six priority investment areas

The Genesis Ark Program will prioritize projects in six key sectors:

DeFi innovation: Next-generation financial protocols and yield strategies Meme launchpad: Community-driven token platforms and viral marketing tools Stablecoin infrastructure: Payment solutions and stable value protocols Real-World Assets: Tokenization platforms and on-chain asset management Web3 infrastructure: Developer tools, data services, and security solutions Bitcoin ecosystem: Cross-chain bridges and Bitcoin-adjacent applications

Each investment includes technical integration support, marketing assistance, and a six-month intensive incubation program designed to accelerate time-to-market.

Application process opens

Projects can apply through JuChain's developer portal at juchain.org/developer-support. The program seeks teams with relevant technical backgrounds, innovative market approaches, and commitment to building long-term value within the JuChain ecosystem.

Selected projects gain access to:

Technical support: Free integration assistance and development guidance

Free integration assistance and development guidance Marketing resources: JuChain ecosystem promotion and user acquisition support

JuChain ecosystem promotion and user acquisition support Funding: Seed capital and milestone-based investment

Seed capital and milestone-based investment Network access: Introductions to strategic partners and institutional investors

Market positioning

JuChain positions itself as an "on-chain traffic hub" that aggregates users and directs them to high-quality applications through intelligent algorithms. This approach addresses one of Web3's biggest challenges: user acquisition. Instead of requiring each project to build audiences from scratch, JuChain provides immediate access to engaged crypto users.

The platform's traffic finance model transforms user engagement into tradeable assets, creating sustainable revenue streams beyond traditional transaction fees. This innovation enables entirely new business models for blockchain applications.

About JuChain

JuChain is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain platform designed as an on-chain traffic hub and user growth engine. Through its proprietary JPoSA consensus mechanism and traffic finance model, JuChain provides developers with high-performance infrastructure and built-in user acquisition capabilities. The platform offers 2-3 second transaction finality, fees under 0.001 JU, and full EVM compatibility.

JuChain is JuCoin's flagship Layer 1 blockchain, serving as the technical foundation for JuCoin's comprehensive ecosystem that includes the centralized exchange, JuChat (Web3 super app), JuOne (AI-encrypted smartphone), JuGame (gaming platform), and JuCoin Labs (innovation hub). This integration allows JuChain to provide immediate access to JuCoin's millions of users while delivering the high-performance infrastructure needed for next-generation decentralized applications.

