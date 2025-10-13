Ju.com Launches 1.9 Billion JU Computing Power Liquidation Rescue Plan Valued at $3.8B





SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Ju.com announced today it will distribute 1.9 billion computing power valued at $3.8 billion USD to traders who experienced liquidations due to the market volatility on October 10-11, regardless of which platform they were trading on.

The compensation covers liquidations that occurred between October 10-11, 2025, during a period of heightened market turbulence. Eligible traders can receive computing power equal to 10% of their liquidation amount through the program running until October 20.

"We've seen firsthand how liquidations impact traders," said Sammi, CEO & Co-founder of Ju.com. "We're opening this to anyone who got liquidated during that period. It's 1.9 billion in computing power, distributed first-come, first-served."

The announcement follows a smaller pilot program yesterday that was fully claimed within minutes, prompting Ju.com to expand the initiative.

Program Mechanics

Traders unlock compensation by completing verification tiers:

Like and retweet the official campaign post and follow @Sky_jucom to qualify.

Fill out the form as required: https://forms.gle/s7Q3r1Gbt7mCKzzY8

Complete KYC verification (unlock 2%).

Deposit ≥100 USDT (unlock 2%).

Invite ≥3 new users to register (unlock 3%).

Reach a total futures trading volume of ≥100,000 USDT during the event (unlock 3%).

Full completion unlocks the maximum 10% compensation.

Computing power on Ju.com is valued at 2 USDT per unit and generates tradeable JU tokens daily. Rewards will be distributed within 7 business days after the program ends on October 20.

For complete program details, eligibility requirements, and application instructions, visit: https://support.jucoin.blog/hc/en-001/articles/51461191480729-JU-COM-Global-Liquidation-Rescue-Plan-Officially-Launches

Verification Requirements

Ju.com requires authentic liquidation proof including transaction records and timestamps. The platform stated it will disqualify and permanently freeze accounts found submitting falsified evidence.

Each trader can participate once. The system monitors IP addresses, devices, and trading patterns to prevent duplicate claims. Distributed computing power cannot be transferred or sold.

About Ju.com

Founded in 2013, Ju.com has evolved into a comprehensive crypto ecosystem spanning over 100 countries with more than 50 million users. The platform integrates exchange services with JuChain blockchain infrastructure, xBrokers RWA brokerage, JuPay & JuCard PayFi system, and innovative features that eliminate traditional barriers between centralized and decentralized finance. Ju.com's integrated ecosystem reflects its user-first philosophy, designed to remove friction and provide users with seamless, secure, and rewarding crypto experiences across all touchpoints.

