SOITEC HELD ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Bernin (Grenoble), France – July 22, 2025 – Soitec (Euronext Paris) held its Annual General Meeting today, chaired by Frédéric Lissalde.

Shareholders approved in particular the following key items:

the Company's statutory and consolidated financial statements for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, as well as the appropriation of earnings;

the re-election of Bpifrance Participations, CEA Investissement, and Fonds Stratégique de Participations as Directors for a term of three years;

the compensation components paid or granted to corporate officers for the 2024-2025 fiscal year;

the compensation policies for corporate officers for the 2025-2026 fiscal year;

various financial authorizations and delegations to the Board of Directors; and

several by-law amendments.

The 27th resolution, concerning the amendment to the article of the bylaws defining the thresholds above which shareholders are required to disclose their shareholding to the Company -a matter for the extraordinary general meeting- received 60.15% of the votes and was therefore not adopted.

Following the non-renewal of Kai Seikku’s term as a Director, Soitec’s Board of Directors is now composed of 13 members, of whom 45% are women and 64% are independent (excluding the employee Directors).

Kai Seikku is replaced on the Sustainability Committee by Françoise Chombar.

The presentation given at the General Meeting and the detailed voting results are available on the Company's website (www.soitec.com) in the section Investors – Shareholders & Analysts – Shareholders’ General Meetings. The summary of the meeting will be made available shortly in the same section of the Company's website.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 0.9 billion Euros in fiscal year 2024-2025. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of more than 2,200 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Nearly 4,300 patents have been registered by Soitec.

