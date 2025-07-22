Dubai Chambers to Unveil Investment Opportunities at Inaugural Dubai Business Forum – USA in New York

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubai Chambers today announced its inaugural Dubai Business Forum – USA will take place in New York City at Cipriani South on November 12th. The forum will provide detailed insight into the opportunities developed by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). The development program is pivotal for Dubai as it pursues the ambitious goal to double the economy and elevate the city ranking into the global top three.

The forum is focused on attracting new capital and strategic investments from the United States to Dubai. It will showcase the emirate’s robust economic fundamentals and competitive advantages, including its advanced infrastructure, pro-business legislation, and innovation-driven environment. The program will highlight Dubai’s advantages as a launchpad for U.S. companies expanding into high-growth markets across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

Positioned as a high-level and exclusive meeting, it will bring together prominent business leaders and policymakers, to discuss mutual economic priorities and collaborations in strategic sectors. Attendees will have the opportunity to exchange insights on current and future business trends and identify emerging opportunities.

The forum will outline Dubai’s strategy to draw global investment firms, bolster asset and wealth management industries, and encourage innovation in sector such as technology, sustainable finance and digital assets.

It also coincides with a peak in engagement between Dubai and the U.S. business community. Since the close of 2022, U.S. company registrations with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce have more than doubled, reaching over 3,500 active U.S. firms. This rise signifies confidence in Dubai’s position as a center for regional and global financial expansion.

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, remarked, “Dubai is continuously fortifying its reputation as a global exemplar for business empowerment and strategic partnerships that drive economic expansion. The Dubai Business Forum – USA in New York will play a critical role in enhancing bilateral trade and investment ties while creating new avenues for collaboration that promote mutual growth and sustainable economic development.”

The event marks the fourth international edition of the Dubai Business Forum. The inaugural international edition was held in Beijing, China, which was followed by events in London, United Kingdom, and Hamburg, Germany.

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

