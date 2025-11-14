Dubai Chambers Hosts Successful Dubai Business Forum – USA in New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubai Chambers today announced the successful conclusion of the Dubai Business Forum – USA, held in New York and organized in partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council.

The Forum brought together leading voices from both the U.S. and Dubai to spotlight Dubai’s emergence as a global business and innovation hub, attracting more than 700 delegates – including over 80 from Dubai. With over 3,690 American companies now thriving in Dubai – a 224% increase in under four years – the event underscored Dubai’s role as a market “where opportunity meets action”.

“Dubai’s transformation into a global business hub is driven by our commitment to stability, connectivity, and a forward-looking vision,” said H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO, Dubai Chambers. “Our model of agile governance and public-private partnership ensures that industry voices directly shape policy, empowering companies to innovate and expand. Whether it’s technology, digital economy, clean energy, or advanced healthcare, Dubai provides American firms with immediate and scalable opportunities to contribute to, and benefit from, our next stage of growth.”

Key highlights from the Forum include:

Dubai was celebrated as a city that “continues to set the tone for progress that lasts,” drawing comparisons to New York for its openness and business-friendly culture. Its logistical connectivity and investor-friendly regulation were cited as competitive advantages.

U.S. investments in Dubai reached US$ 3.9 billion in H1 2025 and US$ 21.7 billion over the past decade.

Dubai is now the #4 global fintech hub, home to Stripe, Robinhood, and Coinbase. The city’s open regulation and digital asset enablement were highlighted, alongside the transformative potential of AI in financial services. The Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority has helped establish Dubai as the world’s largest licensed virtual-asset market.

Dubai’s launchpad status for startups and family offices was reinforced, with free zones now enabling 100% foreign ownership and sector specialization in deep tech and digital assets. Under the D33 Agenda, the Dubai Founders HQ aims to scale 30 unicorns and help 400 SMEs grow by 2033.

Dubai’s drive to become the global capital of tokenization is attracting top international talent and investment in blockchain, crypto, and AI.



The Dubai Business Forum – USA included panels on global investment trends, digital innovation, sustainable growth, and AI adoption. Distinguished speakers included H.E. Hadi Badri, CEO, Dubai Economic Development Corporation; Jared Cohen, President of Global Affairs and Co-Head, Goldman Sachs Global Institute; Arshad Ghafur, President, Middle East & North Africa, Bank of America; Jose Minaya, Global Head of BNY Investments & Wealth, BNY; Dr. Marwan AlZarouni, CEO of AI, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Anthony O’Sullivan, UAE Managing Partner, EY; and additional leaders from 5C Investment Partners, Gallup, and others.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman, Dubai Chambers announced the opening of Dubai Chambers’ office in New York City, which will be its first in the U.S. The new office will serve as a dedicated platform to support U.S. businesses and investors with direct access to Dubai, offering market intelligence, regulatory guidance, strategic introductions, and tailored business matchmaking services. This strategic expansion underscores Dubai Chambers’ commitment to strengthening economic ties and unlocking new paths for investment, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a global gateway for American business growth.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity advancing Dubai’s vision as a leading global business hub by empowering companies, delivering innovative services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three distinct entities — the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy — now operating under the Dubai Chambers umbrella.

