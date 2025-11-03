Dubai Chambers Announces Speaker Lineup and Program for Dubai Business Forum – USA in New York City on November 12, 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubai Chambers has revealed the distinguished speakers and program for its upcoming Dubai Business Forum – USA, taking place in New York City on November 12, 2025. This exclusive event will bring together senior public and private sector leaders from Dubai with top U.S. investors, financial institutions, and entrepreneurs for a day of dialogue and networking.

Featured Speakers include:

H.E. Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman, Dubai Chambers

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO, Dubai Chambers

H.E. Hadi Badri, CEO, Dubai Economic Development Corporation

Jared Cohen, President of Global Affairs and Co-Head, Goldman Sachs Global Institute

Arshad Ghafur, President, Middle East & North Africa, Bank of America

Jose Minaya, Global Head of BNY Investments & Wealth, BNY

Dr. Marwan AlZarouni, CEO of AI, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism

Anthony O’Sullivan, UAE Managing Partner, EY

Additional leaders from 5C Investment Partners, Gallup, and others.





Program Highlights: The Forum will feature industry-focused sessions, expert insights, and peer-learning opportunities, including:

Panels on global investment trends, digital innovation, sustainable growth, and AI adoption.

Case studies from leading companies and entrepreneurs operating in Dubai and the U.S.

Networking sessions designed to foster bilateral collaboration and business expansion.





Building on the success of previous editions in China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, the event will spotlight the opportunities created by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), a 10-year strategy to position Dubai among the world’s top three global cities for business and investment by 2033. The plan seeks to double Dubai’s economy by 2033 and targets cumulative economic output of AED 32 trillion (USD 8.7 trillion) over a decade, supported by 100 transformative projects centered on trade expansion, digital innovation, and sustainable growth.

“For U.S. investors and multinational companies seeking growth in key markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, Dubai offers numerous strategic advantages,” said H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. “The city’s exceptional connectivity, world-class infrastructure, and pro-business environment make it a trusted operational base for long-term global expansion.”

The event underscores Dubai’s role as a strategic gateway for U.S. capital into high-growth regions, reinforcing its standing as a global nexus connecting East and West. The Dubai Business Forum – USA is proudly supported by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the U.S.-U.A.E. Business Council.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity advancing Dubai’s vision as a leading global business hub by empowering companies, delivering innovative services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three distinct entities — the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy — now operating under the Dubai Chambers umbrella.

Media Contacts:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications, +97142028537

mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com

Sloane & Company

nfox@sloanepr.com