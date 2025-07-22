Hotel Dining Steps Into The Spotlight: OpenTable and KAYAK Debut The Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America

SAN FRANCISCO and STAMFORD, Conn., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel restaurants are no longer just convenient pit stops for weary travelers—they’ve become destinations in their own right. New insights from OpenTable and KAYAK cement a growing cultural shift: travelers are choosing where to go and stay based on what they want to eat. Nearly half of Americans (47%) say they have specifically booked a trip to visit a restaurant1, and KAYAK data shows a 51% year-over-year increase in the use of KAYAK’s “restaurant” hotel filter, highlighting how travel and dining are becoming increasingly connected.2

To help diners and travelers find their ideal dining destination, the brands are joining forces to unveil their first-ever list of the Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America , based on diner insights. From James Beard Award winners like Chef Greg Vernick of Vernick Fish , to MICHELIN-starred restaurants like Addison by William Bradley and neighborhood gems like The Lawn Terrace at Castle Hill , the list spotlights hotel dining experiences that influence how, and why, Americans travel.

“Hotel restaurants have become formidable players over the years as hoteliers have recognized the power of serving their guests memorable and locally-inspired dining experiences,” said Scott Hudson, VP of Global Sales & Services at OpenTable. "The hotel restaurants we have on OpenTable are not just attractive to the 60 percent of diners that use us while on the road - but many are equally as popular among locals too.3"

“Travelers aren’t just asking ‘Where should I go?’—they’re asking ‘What’s on the menu when I get there?’” said Kate Williams, Chief Communications Officer at KAYAK. “Great dining experiences are an essential part of today’s travel itineraries and hotels are rising to the occasion.”

Alongside the list, new research shows1:

73% would return to the same hotel because of a positive on-site dining experience. Eat Where You Sleep: 38% have booked a stay in a hotel because of its restaurant.1





"Recently, hotel owners have seen the value in not only having restaurants as an amenity for their guests, but also in being a culinary destination for locals and even travelers staying elsewhere,” said Chef Stephanie Izard ( Cabra Chicago , Boka Restaurant Group). “Travelers have so many options of places to stay, culinary offerings are a big part of making that choice."

For travelers hungry for more than just a place to stay, these hotel restaurants offer innovative menus, top-notch service, and stylish interiors. To explore hotel room rates, average flight prices, and more, explore OpenTable & KAYAK’s top hotel restaurant hub .

The 2025 Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America4:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Washington D.C.

Florida

Georgia

Polaris - Atlanta, GA





Hawaii

Idaho

Chandlers Steakhouse - Boise, ID





Illinois

Kentucky

Repeal Oak Fired Steakhouse - Louisville, KY





Louisiana

Compère Lapin - New Orleans, LA





Massachusetts

Maine

Maryland

Azumi - Baltimore, MD





Michigan

Copper Rock Steakhouse - Four Winds Casino Resort - New Buffalo, MI





North Carolina

New Jersey

The Ebbitt Room at the Virginia - Cape May, NJ





Nevada

New York

Ohio

Il Venetian - Cleveland, OH





Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

The Lawn Terrace at Castle Hill - Newport, RI





South Carolina

Tennessee

Yolan - Nashville, TN





Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Barking Frog - Woodinville, WA





Methodologies:

Subhead Consumer Research Methodology: An online survey was conducted by WALR among 1,000 American consumers who have dined at a restaurant located in a hotel in the past 5 years. Minimum quotas have been applied to major cities. Fieldwork took place between March 19 - March 21 2025. Data has been collected adhering to MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines to ensure ethical and accurate data collection.

1Consumer Research Methodology: An online survey was conducted by WALR among 1,503 American consumers who have dined at a restaurant located in a hotel in the past 5 years. Minimum quotas have been applied to major cities. Fieldwork took place between May 31 - June 10 2025. Data has been collected adhering to MRS (Market Research Society) and ESOMAR guidelines to ensure ethical and accurate data collection.

2KAYAK Data Methodology: Based on flight and hotel searches made on KAYAK US in the period between January 1, 2025 and June 22, 2025 for travel anytime in the future. They were compared to searches made in the same period in 2024 for travel any time in the future. Flight data is based on round-trip, economy flights. Hotel data is based on standard, double occupancy rooms in any star hotel. Prices are on average and may vary. Percentages are approximate. Cheapest month to visit is based on flight data only.

3OpenTable Dining Data Methodology: OpenTable looked at seated diners by traveler types from online reservations for all active hotel restaurants on the OpenTable platform in the US from June 1, 2024 - May 31, 2025, and compared it to the same time period the year prior.

4The Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America: The Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America for 2025 list is generated from over 10,000,000 reviews from verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics from June 1, 2024 - May 31, 2025. Restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings and the percentage of five star reviews. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score. The qualified restaurants were then sorted by the ability to book the hotel wherein the restaurant is located via KAYAK.com. The resulting list appears A-Z, not in ranked order.

About OpenTable

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.8 billion seats a year. OpenTable’s world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

About KAYAK

KAYAK , part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. Trusted by millions of travelers, the KAYAK app makes travel planning seamless on iOS and Android , and we also support business travelers with our corporate travel solution .

