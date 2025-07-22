Expanse Studios Secures U.S. and EU Distribution Deal with Bragg Gaming

LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a cutting-edge game developer focused on innovative iGaming experiences and a subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), has entered into a content partnership with Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG), a global B2B iGaming content and technology provider. The agreement significantly expands the distribution of Expanse Studios' proprietary slots, crash and table games across over 30 regulated markets globally, including the U.S., Canada, Latin America and Europe.

The partnership brings together Expanse Studios' diverse portfolio of 55+ proprietary games and Bragg Gaming's extensive distribution capabilities, creating powerful synergies for both parties. By combining Expanse Studios’ high-quality content with Bragg’s robust global network, the collaboration enhances global reach for both parties while offering operators a broader range of engaging iGaming experiences.

"Our partnership with Bragg Gaming is a strategic milestone in our efforts to scale rapidly across the U.S. and European markets," said Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios. "The combination of our unique proprietary content and Bragg’s powerful distribution network creates a compelling proposition for operators seeking to enrich their iGaming portfolios. The partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional gaming experiences around the world."

Bragg’s “Hub” platform offers access to a vast network of regulated markets, enabling Expanse Studios to accelerate its growth and strengthen its position as a leading global B2B iGaming content provider. The integration allows for the seamless deployment of Expanse Studios’ content, supported by Bragg’s cutting-edge analytics and player engagement tools.

Hristofor Hristov, Commercial Director, Aggregation at Bragg Gaming Group, commented, “We’re delighted to be able to expand our content reach across the U.S., Latin America and Europe, all of which are important markets for Bragg. This is especially true in the U.S., which is a key focus area for our continued expansion in 2025. I look forward to seeing a warm reception to Expanse Studios’ content from our operator partners, especially for the firm’s crash games, which have proven to be a very popular addition to the Bragg content slate.”

About Expanse Studios

Expanse Studios is a B2B iGaming content provider specializing in slots, crash games, table games, and gamified casino experiences. With a growing portfolio of over 56 proprietary games, Expanse Studios delivers premium gaming content for regulated markets, sweepstakes platforms, and social casinos worldwide. For more information, visit expanse.studio.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG) is a leading provider of iGaming content and platform technology for online and land-based operators. Its portfolio includes proprietary and exclusive casino titles from in-house brands like Wild Streak Gaming, Atomic Slot Lab, and Indigo Magic, distributed via the Bragg HUB platform. Bragg's advanced player account management (PAM) and Fuze™ engagement tools enhance player experiences across over 30 regulated markets worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, LatAm, and Europe.

