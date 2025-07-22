Hotel Dining Steps Into The Spotlight: OpenTable and KAYAK Debut The Top 50 Hotel Restaurants in Canada

61% of Canadians believe that hotels have gotten better restaurant offerings in recent years 1

TORONTO, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel restaurants are experiencing a revival among diners, evolving from convenient and comfortable options to refined dining destinations, as 61 per cent of Canadians believe hotels have gotten better restaurant offerings in recent years.1 Canadian search data also shows the use of KAYAK’s “restaurant” hotel filter almost doubled within a year (+99%), highlighting how travel and dining are becoming increasingly connected.3

To help diners and travellers find their ideal dining destination, OpenTable and KAYAK have joined forces to launch the Top 50 Hotel Restaurants across Canada in 2025. 4 The list is compiled by reviewing restaurants located in hotels and analyzing more than 1 million diner reviews and dining metrics, including diner ratings, reservation demand, among other factors.

“As hotel dining enters a new age with nearly two thirds (61%) of hotel restaurant diners being locals,2 it’s a chance to win over locals looking to dine out, not just overnight guests,” said Matt Davis, Senior Country Director, OpenTable Canada. “For travellers and locals alike, our new Top 50 Hotel Restaurants list offers great inspiration for elevated meals in standout spots across the country, from Akira Back in Toronto’s Bisha Hotel to The Courtney Room in the Magnolia Hotel in Victoria.”

“Travellers aren’t just asking ‘Where should I go?’—they’re asking ‘What’s on the menu when I get there?’” said Kate Williams, Chief Communications Officer at KAYAK. “Great dining experiences are an essential part of today’s travel itineraries and hotels are rising to the occasion.”

New research shows:

Neighbourhood Gems like Niagara-on-the-Lake's Masaki , are beloved by both travellers and locals alike.

Spots like TOCA at the Ritz Carlton in Toronto and Montreal's Maison Boulud are both featured in the $51 and over price range, for those looking for a more luxurious meal.

Over two thirds (68%) of Canadians would book the same hotel again because of a positive dining experience in the restaurant, and nearly three quarters (74%) of Canadians would be more likely to try a hotel restaurant if it came highly recommended or its popularity was growing.1 The new Top 50 Hotel Restaurants is backed by diner insights, so those who rely on a positive experience or recommendation can rest assured to find something perfect for them.



For travellers hungry for more than just a place to stay, the top hotel restaurants offer innovative menus, top-notch service, and stylish interiors. To explore hotel room rates, average flight prices, and more, explore OpenTable & KAYAK’s top hotel restaurant hub. The following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order by Province, comprise the Top 50 Hotel Restaurants . 3

Alberta

1888 Chop House, Banff

Braven, Edmonton

Castello Italiana, Banff

Fonda Fora, Calgary

Hawthorn Dining Room and Bar, Calgary

Rundle Bar, Banff

The Harvest Room - Fairmont Hotel Macdonald, Edmonton

The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Calgary 4th Ave, Calgary

The Vermillion Room, Banff

The Wilde On 27, Calgary

Waldhaus Restaurant, Banff

British Columbia

ARC Restaurant, Vancouver

ATLAS steak + fish - Burnaby, Burnaby

Botanist, Vancouver

Lakeside Dining Room - Hotel Eldorado, Kelowna

Notch8, Vancouver

Tea at The Empress, Victoria

The Brickworks, Whistler

The Courtney Room, Victoria

The Victor – Parq Vancouver, Vancouver

Manitoba

Oval Room Brasserie – Fort Garry Hotel, Winnipeg

Newfoundland and Labrador

The Little Sparo, St. John's Newfoundland and Labrador

Nova Scotia

Darya, Halifax

Salt & Ash - Halifax, Halifax

Ontario

Akira Back, Toronto

Café Boulud, Toronto

Cannery Restaurant, Niagara-on-the-Lake

CLOCKWORK, Toronto

Corso: Endless Family-Style Italian, Niagara Falls

Inn on the Twenty, Jordan

Isabelle Restaurant + Lounge, Burlington

Joni Restaurant, Toronto

KŌST, Toronto

Langdon Hall Dining Room, Cambridge

LOUIX LOUIS, Toronto

Masaki, Niagara-on-the-Lake

ONE Restaurant, Toronto

REIGN, Toronto

The Drawing Room - The Prince of Wales Hotel, Niagara-on-the-Lake

The Shore Club - Ottawa, Ottawa

The Tea Room - Windsor Arms Hotel, Toronto

Tiara Restaurant - Queen's Landing Hotel, Niagara-on-the-Lake

TOCA - The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto, Toronto

Zoe's at Fairmont Chateau Laurier, Ottawa

Quebec

Bar George, Montréal

Bistro le SAM - Fairmont Château Frontenac, Québec City

Le Champlain Restaurant - Fairmont Château Frontenac, Québec City

Llyod, Montréal

Maison Boulud, Montréal

Marcus, Montréal

