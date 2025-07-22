Hotel Dining Steps Into The Spotlight: OpenTable and KAYAK Debut The Top 50 Hotel Restaurants in Canada

- 61% of Canadians believe that hotels have gotten better restaurant offerings in recent years1
TORONTO, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel restaurants are experiencing a revival among diners, evolving from convenient and comfortable options to refined dining destinations, as 61 per cent of Canadians believe hotels have gotten better restaurant offerings in recent years.1 Canadian search data also shows the use of KAYAK’s “restaurant” hotel filter almost doubled within a year (+99%), highlighting how travel and dining are becoming increasingly connected.3
To help diners and travellers find their ideal dining destination, OpenTable and KAYAK have joined forces to launch the Top 50 Hotel Restaurants across Canada in 2025. 4 The list is compiled by reviewing restaurants located in hotels and analyzing more than 1 million diner reviews and dining metrics, including diner ratings, reservation demand, among other factors.
“As hotel dining enters a new age with nearly two thirds (61%) of hotel restaurant diners being locals,2 it’s a chance to win over locals looking to dine out, not just overnight guests,” said Matt Davis, Senior Country Director, OpenTable Canada. “For travellers and locals alike, our new Top 50 Hotel Restaurants list offers great inspiration for elevated meals in standout spots across the country, from Akira Back in Toronto’s Bisha Hotel to The Courtney Room in the Magnolia Hotel in Victoria.”
“Travellers aren’t just asking ‘Where should I go?’—they’re asking ‘What’s on the menu when I get there?’” said Kate Williams, Chief Communications Officer at KAYAK. “Great dining experiences are an essential part of today’s travel itineraries and hotels are rising to the occasion.”
New research shows:
- Doors are open to all. Nearly two thirds (64%) of Canadians believe that hotel restaurants are open to hotel guests and locals equally.1 Neighbourhood Gems like Niagara-on-the-Lake’s Masaki, are beloved by both travellers and locals alike.
- Put your money where your mouth is. Nearly half (46%) of Canadians said they have spent more on food and drinks at a restaurant than on any other activities during a trip.1 Spots like TOCA at the Ritz Carlton in Toronto and Montreal’s Maison Boulud are both featured in the $51 and over price range, for those looking for a more luxurious meal.
- It’s all about the experience. Over two thirds (68%) of Canadians would book the same hotel again because of a positive dining experience in the restaurant, and nearly three quarters (74%) of Canadians would be more likely to try a hotel restaurant if it came highly recommended or its popularity was growing.1 The new Top 50 Hotel Restaurants is backed by diner insights, so those who rely on a positive experience or recommendation can rest assured to find something perfect for them.
For travellers hungry for more than just a place to stay, the top hotel restaurants offer innovative menus, top-notch service, and stylish interiors. To explore hotel room rates, average flight prices, and more, explore OpenTable & KAYAK’s top hotel restaurant hub. The following restaurants, listed in alphabetical order by Province, comprise the Top 50 Hotel Restaurants. 3
Alberta
1888 Chop House, Banff
Braven, Edmonton
Castello Italiana, Banff
Fonda Fora, Calgary
Hawthorn Dining Room and Bar, Calgary
Rundle Bar, Banff
The Harvest Room - Fairmont Hotel Macdonald, Edmonton
The Keg Steakhouse + Bar - Calgary 4th Ave, Calgary
The Vermillion Room, Banff
The Wilde On 27, Calgary
Waldhaus Restaurant, Banff
British Columbia
ARC Restaurant, Vancouver
ATLAS steak + fish - Burnaby, Burnaby
Botanist, Vancouver
Lakeside Dining Room - Hotel Eldorado, Kelowna
Notch8, Vancouver
Tea at The Empress, Victoria
The Brickworks, Whistler
The Courtney Room, Victoria
The Victor – Parq Vancouver, Vancouver
Manitoba
Oval Room Brasserie – Fort Garry Hotel, Winnipeg
Newfoundland and Labrador
The Little Sparo, St. John's Newfoundland and Labrador
Nova Scotia
Darya, Halifax
Salt & Ash - Halifax, Halifax
Ontario
Akira Back, Toronto
Café Boulud, Toronto
Cannery Restaurant, Niagara-on-the-Lake
CLOCKWORK, Toronto
Corso: Endless Family-Style Italian, Niagara Falls
Inn on the Twenty, Jordan
Isabelle Restaurant + Lounge, Burlington
Joni Restaurant, Toronto
KŌST, Toronto
Langdon Hall Dining Room, Cambridge
LOUIX LOUIS, Toronto
Masaki, Niagara-on-the-Lake
ONE Restaurant, Toronto
REIGN, Toronto
The Drawing Room - The Prince of Wales Hotel, Niagara-on-the-Lake
The Shore Club - Ottawa, Ottawa
The Tea Room - Windsor Arms Hotel, Toronto
Tiara Restaurant - Queen's Landing Hotel, Niagara-on-the-Lake
TOCA - The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto, Toronto
Zoe's at Fairmont Chateau Laurier, Ottawa
Quebec
Bar George, Montréal
Bistro le SAM - Fairmont Château Frontenac, Québec City
Le Champlain Restaurant - Fairmont Château Frontenac, Québec City
Llyod, Montréal
Maison Boulud, Montréal
Marcus, Montréal
