Ibanera Acquires ESA Technologies to Develop Fintech and Stablecoin Integration Within LATAM’s Sports Industry

Miami, USA, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibanera, a global fintech company specializing in compliant digital finance infrastructure, today announced its acquisition of ESA Technologies, a LATAM-based technology firm that develops mobile applications for some of the region’s leading sports franchises. The acquisition supports Ibanera’s mission to introduce its next-generation financial products to new markets by embedding them directly into platforms used daily by fans and consumers across Latin America.

ESA Technologies, headquartered in Canada and with regional support across Latin America, has developed a suite of applications serving more than a million users. They are an app infrastructure provider for sports franchises that allows both Futbol clubs and their fans to share live reciprocal and interact with various points of service via Ecommerce such as purchasing tickets, experiences with players, and merchandise through their app. The apps also carry contests, live sponsor interactions, augmented reality, live scores, and streaming services.

Through this acquisition, Ibanera will integrate its lineup of digital financial products; including crossborder and crypto payment solutions into ESA’s existing mobile applications. These enhanced features will provide sports fans with embedded payment experiences that leverage new means of digital finance inside official team apps, apps located in Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and Argentina.

“This acquisition represents a bold step forward in our mission to blend fintech innovation with high-engagement sectors like sports media,” said Jondalar Diepeveen, CEO at Ibanera. “By integrating our digital finance infrastructure directly into platforms that fans already use, we are setting the new standard for fintech solutions in the region.”

ESA Technologies currently maintains partnerships with high-quality sports clubs in the region. The apps will continue to operate under the ESA Technologies brand for the time being, while Ibanera assumes full control of the company’s applications and intellectual property.

This move builds on Ibanera’s existing presence in Latin America. By leveraging ESA’s deep ties with regional sports franchises, Ibanera plans to accelerate user growth and fintech adoption across an audience that is highly engaged and mobile-first.

With the sports industry in LATAM growing rapidly, this acquisition drives further growth in institutional adoption of digital assets and modern finance payment systems. Ibanera continues to develop its operations in the LATAM region, with this move positioning the firm at the center of a compelling convergence of finance, fandom, and mobile technology.

About Ibanera

Ibanera is a leading digital banking platform celebrated for its commitment to secure and innovative financial solutions. With a global footprint and regulatory compliance across multiple jurisdictions, Ibanera continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the fintech landscape. For more information, visit www.ibanera.com .

About ESA Technologies

ESA Technologies is a tech company powering mobile platforms for professional sports franchises across the globe. ESA enables direct-to-fan engagement and exclusive live “behind the scenes” content through custom-built applications designed for performance and scale. https://esatechnologies.tech/

