PureSky Energy Launches 100% LMI-Focused Clover Meadow Community Solar Project Under New York’s ESFA Program

CLAVERACK, N.Y., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureSky Energy (“PureSky”) is proud to announce that its newest community solar farm, Clover Meadow Solar, located near Claverack, NY, is now fully operational and delivering clean, affordable energy exclusively to Low- to Moderate-Income (LMI) households. The 7.3 MWdc project is enrolled in New York State’s Expanded Solar for All (ESFA) program, which ensures that the benefits of renewable energy reach the communities that need them most.

This milestone underscores PureSky’s deep commitment to energy equity, bringing the benefits of solar to income-qualified residents who often face the greatest barriers to accessing clean energy savings. Clover Meadow was developed by Eden Renewables (“Eden”), based in Troy NY, and is the seventh such project that PureSky and Eden have worked on together.

Clover Meadow Solar Key Facts:

Location: Claverack, NY

Capacity: 7,269 kW DC

Solar Panels: 13,338 high-efficiency modules

Annual Generation: 10.3 million kWh

Equivalent Homes Powered: ~1,417 annually

Estimated Annual CO₂ Reduction: 14.9 million lbs

Estimated 30-Year Customer Savings: $3.4 million



“Clover Meadow represents what community solar should be—a tool to make the clean energy transition equitable and inclusive,” said Nicholas Topping, Vice President of Community Solar at PureSky. “By enrolling the solar farm entirely under the ESFA program, we’re able to deliver immediate savings to thousands of income-eligible households while strengthening New York’s energy independence and supporting the state’s clean energy goals.”

“Clover Meadow is another exciting milestone in our ongoing collaboration with PureSky Energy,” said Giovanni Maruca, Chief Development Officer at Eden Renewables. “At Eden, we’re committed to putting communities at the center of our projects That’s why we’re especially excited that this project will deliver clean, affordable energy to low-income households through the ESFA program.”

This 100%-all LMI project exemplifies the growing capability of community solar to lower energy costs for households, particularly in rural and underserved areas. Households enrolled in the program will see guaranteed savings on their electricity bills—without needing to install rooftop panels or pay any upfront costs.

Beyond household savings, the Clover Meadow Solar project brings broader benefits to the Claverack community by generating new local tax revenue and supporting clean energy jobs. The solar farm is designed to be pollinator-friendly, helping to tackle the global climate crisis, and includes Eden’s industry-leading education program as a community benefit. Projects like this help build more resilient, distributed energy systems while investing directly in local economies.

About Expanded Solar for All (ESFA)

New York’s ESFA program is designed to ensure that LMI households across the state can participate in and benefit from the growth of renewable energy. By connecting utility customers directly to solar projects like Clover Meadow, ESFA delivers monthly bill credits and long-term economic relief to income-qualified participants.

PureSky Energy remains committed to developing and operating inclusive solar projects throughout New York. The company has additional anchor capacity available for future community solar projects and invites municipalities, housing authorities, and local organizations to explore partnership opportunities.

About PureSky Energy:

PureSky Energy is a leading developer, owner, and operator of US community solar, C&I and storage projects with headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Since entering the US market in 2016, the company has rapidly expanded its scale and currently operates a portfolio with generation capacity of approximately 233MW across forty-four sites or under-construction projects expected to be completed in the short term. The company has a large pipeline of solar and battery storage projects across existing and new US markets, placing the platform in a primary position within the distributed generation market. The company’s mission is to make clean energy accessible and aﬀordable to local communities across the United States, while shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.

About Eden Renewables:

Eden Renewables is an international developer of solar and energy storage projects in the US, UK, and sub-Saharan Africa.

Eden’s US office is based in Troy, NY, and currently has 21 pollinator-friendly community solar projects approved in the Capital Region and neighboring counties. All of Eden’s solar projects promote biodiversity and agricultural usage with excellent community and educational benefits. Subscribers to its community solar farms can benefit from savings of around 10% on their electricity bills.

