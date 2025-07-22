Jyong Biotech Ltd. Rings Nasdaq Bell and Participates at the BIO 2025 International Convention 

New Taipei City, Taiwan, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jyong Biotech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MENS) (the “Company”, “Jyong Biotech”), a science-driven biotechnology company based in Taiwan committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived) mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU and Asia, announced completion of its Nasdaq IPO ceremony, and that it participated at the world's largest biotechnology exhibition BIO 2025 International Convention, where it engaged with other global pharmaceutical companies.

During the BIO 2025 exhibition in Boston, USA, from June 16 to 19, 2025, Jyong Biotech shared and exchanged views about its flagship product, MCS®-2, with other pharmaceutical players from the U.S., EU, Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, and the Middle East. The drug targets the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) market, driven by global aging and escalating obesity rates, with market size projections soaring from $4.1 billion in 2020 to $9.8 billion by 2026, underscoring the pressing need for safe therapeutic solutions.

The Company’s Chairwoman, Fu-Feng Kuo, rang the Company's NASDAQ listing bell on July 2 at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, signifying a pivotal moment for Jyong Biotech in accessing the global capital market. Jyong Biotech believes that this strategic listing positions the Company to leverage its safety differentiators in plant-based new drugs to capture opportunities in the BPH, lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS), and prostate cancer prevention sectors, traditionally dominated by synthetic drugs.

The Company aims to maximize MCS®-2 market penetration in key regions such as the U.S., Europe, and Asia through regional licensing partnerships while simultaneously exploring opportunities in emerging markets. Leveraging the Nasdaq platform, Jyong Biotech is executing a dual-track approach, prioritizing global licensing and sales network expansion for MCS®-2 alongside research and development in the urology sector to establish a comprehensive matrix of plant-based new drug offerings.

The Company’s Chairwoman, Fu-Feng Kuo, commented: "We believe that from the international resonance of BIO 2025 to the completion of our IPO and the listing of our shares on Nasdaq, Jyong Biotech is poised for global prominence. Anchored in clinical evidence, we are committed to meeting the urgent demand for safe medications in an aging society, setting a new standard for plant-based new drug innovation on a global scale."

About Jyong Biotech Ltd.

Headquartered in Taiwan, Jyong Biotech Ltd.is a science-driven biotechnology company committed to developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated new drugs (plant-derived), mainly specializing in the treatment of urinary system diseases, with an initial focus on the markets of the U.S., the EU and Asia. Since its inception in 2002, the Company has built integrated capabilities that encompass all key functionalities of drug development, including early-stage drug discovery and development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, manufacturing, and commercialization. Leveraging strong research and development capabilities and a proprietary platform, the Company has been developing a series of botanical drug candidates, including its primary botanical drug candidate, MCS®-2, another clinical-stage botanical drug candidate, and other preclinical-stage botanical drug candidates. The Company endeavors to develop and supply first-class innovative drugs to meet customers’ health needs and seeks to be a valuable business organization that is held in high esteem by the public.

For more information, please visit: h ttps://www.jyongbio.com/ , https://jyongir.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact: