Anterix Sets First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, August 13, at 9:00 a.m. ET

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced today that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Anterix senior management, led by President and CEO Scott Lang, will discuss the Company's first quarter fiscal 2026 results. A press release regarding the results will be issued after the close of the market on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking here to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast live and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix’s website at https://investors.anterix.com/events-presentations. Following the event, a replay of the call will also be available on the Anterix website.

About Anterix Inc.

At Anterix, we work with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 125 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

Shareholder Contact

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Anterix

973-531-4397

nvecchiarelli@anterix.com