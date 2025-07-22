Nokia Corporation

Inside Information: Nokia lowers 2025 operating profit guidance due to currency



Nokia lowers its comparable operating profit guidance range to EUR 1.6 billion to EUR 2.1 billion from EUR 1.9 billion to EUR 2.4 billion.

Adjustment relates to currency headwinds from the weaker USD and tariffs.

Reports preliminary Q2 financial results of approximately EUR 4.55 billion net sales and EUR 0.3 billion comparable operating profit.





Espoo, Finland – Nokia is today providing an update to its financial guidance for full year 2025. Nokia’s underlying business performed as expected through the first half, however, considering currency and tariff headwinds which are outside its control and have transpired since its Q1 results, the company feels it is prudent at this point to lower its operating profit outlook range. Nokia is lowering its comparable operating profit outlook range to EUR 1.6 billion to EUR 2.1 billion (previously EUR 1.9 billion to EUR 2.4 billion). Nokia’s guidance for free cash flow conversion from comparable operating profit remains 50% to 80%. Nokia’s guidance is now based on a EUR:USD rate of 1.17, while the currency rate used in January was 1.04.



Since Nokia provided guidance in January for the full year 2025, two headwinds outside its control are impacting the 2025 outlook. The largest headwind is currency fluctuations (particularly the weaker USD), an approximately EUR 230 million negative impact (EUR 140 million operationally and EUR 90 million from non-cash venture fund currency revaluations). Also, the current tariff landscape is expected to impact full year operating profit by EUR 50 million to EUR 80 million.



Update to Nokia’s financial outlook for 2025

Updated Previous (Issued 30 Jan) Comparable Operating Profit1 EUR 1.6 billion to EUR 2.1 billion EUR 1.9 billion to EUR 2.4 billion Free cash flow conversion from comparable operating profit 50% to 80% 50% to 80%

1 Outlook is based on a EUR:USD rate of 1.17 for the remainder of the year.



In the second quarter, based on its preliminary financials, Nokia expects to report net sales of approximately EUR 4.55 billion and comparable operating profit of EUR 300 million. The Q2 comparable operating profit includes a negative impact from its venture funds of EUR 50 million primarily related to currency.

Nokia will release its second quarter and half year 2025 financial results on Thursday 24th July 2025.



Nokia will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its second quarter performance and business outlook on 24 July 2025 at 11:30am EEST / 09:30am BST / 04:30am US EST.



