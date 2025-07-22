VICAT - Liquidity contract situation as of 20250630

Half yearly report on the liquidity contract between VICAT and Kepler Cheuvreux

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by VICAT to Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared in the dedicated liquidity account as of 30/06/2025:

3,460 shares

€4,060,925.58

It is hereby noted that Natixis Oddo BHF acted as the market maker under the contract until 31 March 2025. Upon the transfer of the mandate to Kepler Cheuvreux on 1 April 2025, the following resources were recorded in the dedicated liquidity account:

17,619 shares

€3,172,168.25

Over the period 01/01/2025 to 30/06/2025, the following transactions were executed:

Buy: 4,727 transactions

Sell: 4,890 transactions

Over the same period, traded volumes amounted to:

Buy: 448,617 shares to €22,790,779.21

Sell: 462,860 shares to €23,585,981.83

About Vicat

For 170 years, Vicat has been a leading player in the mineral and biosourced building materials industry. Vicat is a group listed on the Euronext Paris market, part of the SBF 120 Index, and is under the majority control of the founding Merceron-Vicat family. With the ambition of achieving carbon neutrality in its value chain by 2050, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities. The Vicat Group is present in 12 countries spanning both developed and emerging markets. It has close to 10,000 employees and generated consolidated sales of €3,884 million in 2024. With its strong regional positions, Vicat is developing a circular economy model beneficial for all and consistently innovating to reduce the construction industry’s environmental impact.

