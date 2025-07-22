Assembly Software Unveils NeosAI’s First-Year Milestones: From Groundbreaking Launch to Industry-Defining AI Platform

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Software today celebrated a landmark year for NeosAI, showcasing the platform’s most transformative advancements since its June 2024 launch. The July 2025 release marks more than an upgrade; it’s a reimagining of what's possible when artificial intelligence meets legal practice management.

The Numbers Tell the Story: A Year of Unprecedented Growth

20+ groundbreaking AI features delivered through continuous innovation cycles

Task execution has exploded by 10,000%, drastically increasing processing of legal documents and workflows

AI user adoption has skyrocketed 2,500%, with firms of all sizes embracing the platform

75 hours (about 6 days) saved per week per firm – equivalent to hiring two additional full-time legal staff

From Foundation to Future: The Evolution Timeline

June 2024: NeosAI launched with a simple premise: eliminate repetitive legal work. Early adopters witnessed immediate impact through streamlined workflows and intelligent automation.

December 2024: Based on intensive user feedback, Assembly delivered enhanced document processing capabilities and introduced the first generation of NeosAI Chat setting the stage for exponential growth.

May 2025: Microsoft case study validates Assembly Software's NeosAI, highlighting a 40% increase in case capacity and a 60% reduction in time-to-settlement, showcasing significant industry impact and third-party endorsement.

July 2025: Today's release represents the apex of legal AI evolution, introducing powerful new capabilities, including:

Large-Scale Document & Multi-Document Processing: Supporting documents up to approximately 4 million characters (1,500-2,000 pages), NeosAI now handles the most complex litigation files in single sessions – a 400% increase from launch capabilities.

Contextual Intelligence 2.0: Users can now leverage case data and multiple long-form documents as context for document generation, producing outputs with ease and accuracy

Adaptive Case Intelligence: The revolutionary Case Summary leverages data from user-selected information in Neos & Documents, producing a focused and relevant overview front and center of every case.

Hands Off Data Processing: Bulk medical record & invoice extraction capabilities have drastically reduced processing and data entry time.

Multi-Dimensional AI Chat: AI Chat’s ability to analyze multiple case documents and Neos data via smart conversation threads make it effortless to summarize, draft, and interrogate documents & case information.

Dynamic Form Evolution: Now available for all Neos users, NeosAI takes dynamic forms one step further with precise extraction capabilities.

Client Success Stories: The Human Impact

As Sheila Hiestand, McCoy & Hiestand puts it, NeosAI adoption is “about efficiencies. If you’re not evolving, you’re falling behind."

Nicole Zutz of Burnetti P.A. loves how NeosAI gives her “the ability to use AI to shorten the amount of time it takes to review a file and the ‘Analyze AI’ parts as well. It helps me with reviewing medical records.”

Another happy NeosAI user is thrilled to share that “the AI-powered features have helped me manage documents and deadlines effortlessly, freeing up my time to focus on more critical legal research and case preparation.”

These Neos customers are among the many who have harnessed the platform to significantly increase productivity while alleviating staff burnout. On average, firms save 25 hours per case through NeosAI’s advanced features, and with unlimited AI usage, they are only beginning to realize the full potential and value that AI brings to their operations.

Looking Forward: The Next Chapter

Assembly Software's commitment to continuous innovation means NeosAI's evolution is far from complete. The company has announced an aggressive roadmap for 2025-2026, including predictive case analytics, integration of advanced reasoning models and deployment of agentic AI for execution of complex tasks.

About Assembly

Assembly Software is a visionary technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the legal industry. It blends decades of history and industry experience with next-generation, customer-focused innovation, bringing together two of the legal profession’s pioneering case management brands, Needles and Trialworks, both of which have contributed to Neos, Assembly's reimagined cloud-based solution. With its premier case management solution, Neos, and the game-changing NeosAI, Assembly Software empowers law firms to exceed expectations and maximize their potential through innovative software solutions.

