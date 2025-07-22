QNB Corp. Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2025

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNB Corp. (the “Company” or “QNB”) (OTCQX: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the second quarter of 2025 of $3,883,000 or $1.04 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $2,465,000, or $0.67 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, QNB reported net income of $6,461,000, or $1.74 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $5,059,000, or $1.38 per share on a diluted basis, reported for the same period in 2024.

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, the annualized rate of return on average assets and average shareholders’ equity was 0.83% and 14.25%, respectively, compared with 0.57% and 10.73%, respectively, for the second quarter 2024.

The operating performance of the Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QNB Corp., improved for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, in comparison with the same period in 2024, due primarily to improvement in the interest margin causing a $2,915,000 increase in net interest income and a reduction in the provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments of $260,000; this was partly offset by a decrease in non-interest income of $146,000 and an increase in non-interest expense of $539,000. The change in contribution from QNB Corp. for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared with the same period in 2024, is primarily due to a decrease in net interest income of $855,000, related to the subordinated debt issuance in 2024.

The following table presents disaggregated net income (loss):

 Three months ended,     Six months ended,    
 6/30/2025  6/30/2024  Variance  6/30/2025  6/30/2024  Variance 
QNB Bank$4,679,000  $2,741,000  $1,938,000  $7,971,000  $5,072,000  $2,899,000 
QNB Corp (796,000)  (276,000)  (520,000)  (1,510,000)  (13,000)  (1,497,000)
Consolidated net income$3,883,000  $2,465,000  $1,418,000  $6,461,000  $5,059,000  $1,402,000 
 

Total assets as of June 30, 2025 were $1,884,828,000 compared with $1,870,894,000 at December 31, 2024. Total cash and cash equivalents increased $15,758,000, or 31.1%, to $66,471,000, primarily due to increases in customer deposits. Loans receivable increased $2,491,000 to $1,218,539,000. Total deposits increased $23,126,000, or 1.4%, to $1,651,667,000. Long-term borrowing declined $30,000,000 and short-term borrowing increased $13,620,000.

“Consistent with the first quarter, the Bank’s operating performance continued to improve in the second quarter, primarily driven by an expanding net interest margin that positively impacted net interest income,” said David W. Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer. He added, “Loan and deposit balances remained stable, with modest increases. This tempered growth reflects our customers’ continued cautious borrowing and spending amid ongoing economic uncertainty. Looking ahead, we remain cautiously optimistic about the second half of the year, supported by a strengthening pipeline and signs of businesses adapting to a new economic environment.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 totaled $12,652,000, an increase of $2,060,000, from the same period in 2024. Net interest margin was 2.69% for the second quarter of 2025 and 2.46% for the same period in 2024. Net interest margin was 2.60% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with 2.43% for the same period in 2024.

The yield on earning assets was 4.90% for the second quarter of 2025, compared with 4.70% in the second quarter of 2024; an increase of 20 basis points. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, the yield on earning assets was 4.85%, compared with 4.64% for the same period in 2024. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.68% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared with 2.73% for the same period in 2024, a decrease of five basis points. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.72% compared with 2.70% for the same period in 2024.

Proceeds from the growth in average deposits and the issuance of subordinated debt over the past year were invested in loans, higher-yielding securities and used to pay down short-term borrowings. Loan growth was primarily in commercial real estate, which comprised 45.5% of average earning assets in the six months of 2025 compared with 45.2% for the same period in 2024, and the increases in both rates and volume in commercial real estate loans majorly contributed to the 29 basis-point increase in the yield on loans. The increase in the available-for-sale investments portfolio was primarily in corporate debt securities. The 18-basis point increase in rate on investments was primarily due to the 96-basis point increase in the yield on corporate debt securities. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits decreased 22 basis points; this was more than offset by the issuance of subordinated debt, which was the primary contributor to the increase in the cost of funds of two basis points.

Asset Quality, Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Allowance for Credit Losses

QNB recorded a reversal of $145,000 in the provision for credit losses on loans in the second quarter of 2025 compared to a $132,000 provision in the second quarter of 2024. QNB recorded a provision of $406,000 in the provision for credit losses on loans for the six-month ended June 30, 2025 compared to a $39,000 provision for the same period of 2024. QNB's allowance for credit losses on loans of $9,169,000 represents 0.75% of loans receivable at June 30, 2025, compared to $8,744,000, or 0.72% of loans receivable at December 31, 2024. The three-basis point increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans was primarily due to an increase in loans and reserves for collateral dependent loans partly offset by an improvement in the economic outlook. Net loan recoveries were $16,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared with charge-offs of $12,000 for the same period in 2024. Annualized net loan recoveries for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 were 0.01% and annualized net loan charge-offs were 0.00% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, of average loans receivable, respectively. Net loan recoveries were $19,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with charge-offs of $33,000 for the same period in 2024. Annualized net loan recoveries for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were 0.00% compared to annualized net charge-offs of 0.01% for the same period in 2024, of average loans receivable, respectively.

Total non-performing loans, which represent loans on non-accrual status and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest, were $8,947,000, or 0.73% of loans receivable at June 30, 2025, compared with $1,975,000, or 0.16% of loans receivable at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to one commercial customer relationship. In cases where there is a collateral shortfall on non-accrual loans, specific reserves have been established based on updated collateral values even if the borrower continues to pay in accordance with the terms of the agreement. At June 30, 2025, $7,841,000, or approximately 88% of the loans classified as non-accrual, are current or past due less than 30 days. Commercial loans classified as substandard or doubtful loans totaled $34,275,000 at June 30, 2025, compared with $34,301,000 at December 31, 2024; these were comprised primarily of commercial real estate loans.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $1,652,000 for the second quarter of 2025 compared with $1,465,000 for the same period in 2024. There were no realized and unrealized gain/loss on securities for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to a net loss of $80,000 in the same period in 2024. Excluding the net realized and unrealized gains on securities, non-interest income increased $107,000, or 6.9%. During the second quarter of 2024 the Bank sold lower-yielding securities to better position its net interest margin; the total loss on security sales was $1,096,000. The Bank also completed the exchange offer to convert its Visa B-1 shares to B-2 and C shares; the Bank recorded a $1,354,000 unrealized gain on the Visa C shares in the second quarter of 2024.

Fees for service to customers increased $58,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as overdraft fees increased $45,000 and other deposit-related fees increased $13,000. ATM and debit card increased $19,000 due to volume. Retail brokerage and advisory income increased $14,000 to $140,000 for the same period. Other non-interest income increased $10,000 for the same period due to an increase in letter of credit fees of $7,000 and referral income of $6,000.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest income was $3,236,000 a decrease of $65,000 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to the change in fair value of the equities portfolio of $986,000 in 2024; primarily related to the Visa stock conversion discussed above. Realized loss on sale of securities in 2024 was $719,000. Net gain on sale of loans increased $9,000 when comparing the six months ended June 30, 2025 with the same period in 2024. Increases in non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 comprise: fees for services to customers, ATM and debit card fees and retail brokerage and advisory, which increased $85,000, $39,000 and $62,000, respectively. Other non-interest income increased $7,000 due primarily to increases in letter of credit fees and title insurance company income partly offset by a decrease in merchant servicing income.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $9,562,000 for the second quarter of 2025 compared with $8,934,000 for the same period in 2024. Salaries and benefits expense increased $213,000, or 4.2%, to $5,251,000 when comparing the two quarters. Salary expense and related payroll taxes increased $350,000, or 8.5%, to $4,447,000 during the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to pay increases. Benefits expense decreased $177,000, or 31.3%, when comparing the two periods primarily due to a reduction in medical costs.

Net occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $200,000, or 13.5%, to $1,681,000 for the second quarter of 2025 primarily due to software maintenance costs and depreciation. Other non-interest expense increased $215,000, or 8.9%, when comparing second quarter of 2025 with the same period in 2024 due to an increase in third-party services of $127,000 related to information technology services and consultant expense and an increase in write-offs relating to fraud on customer accounts of $150,000. These increases were partly offset by the recording of a potential expense of $85,000 related to the Visa stock exchange make-whole agreement in the 2024 period.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest expense was $18,931,000, an increase of $1,164,000, or 6.6%, compared to the same period in 2024.

Income Taxes

Provision for income taxes increased $461,000 to $1,005,000 in the second quarter of 2025 due increased pre-tax income, compared with the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was 20.6% compared with 18.1% for the same period in 2024. The effective tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was 20.1% compared with 19.3% for the same period in 2024.

About the Company

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Lehigh and Montgomery Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at QNBBank.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. Such factors include the possibility that increased demand or prices for the Company’s financial services and products may not occur, changing economic and competitive conditions, technological developments, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including "Item lA. Risk Factors," set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

QNB Corp. 
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands)          
Balance Sheet (Period End)6/30/25 3/31/25 12/31/24 9/30/24 6/30/24 
Assets$1,884,828 $1,896,189 $1,870,894 $1,841,563 $1,761,487 
Cash and cash equivalents 66,471  81,557  50,713  104,232  76,909 
Investment securities          
Debt securities, AFS 544,262  547,138  546,559  510,036  460,418 
Equity securities       2,760  7,233 
Loans held-for-sale 1,166  248  664  294  786 
Loans receivable 1,218,539  1,212,162  1,216,048  1,171,361  1,162,310 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (9,169) (9,298) (8,744) (8,987) (8,858)
Net loans 1,209,370  1,202,864  1,207,304  1,162,374  1,153,452 
Deposits 1,651,667  1,664,555  1,628,541  1,626,284  1,572,839 
Demand, non-interest bearing 201,460  203,666  183,499  190,240  190,333 
Interest-bearing demand, money market and savings 1,060,688  1,083,011  1,063,584  1,055,409  1,003,813 
Time 389,519  377,878  381,458  380,635  378,693 
Short-term borrowings 67,464  43,299  53,844  22,918  49,066 
Long-term debt   30,000  30,000  30,000  30,000 
Subordinated debt 39,168  39,118  39,068  39,030   
Shareholders' equity 113,269  108,223  103,349  105,340  96,885 
           
Asset Quality Data (Period End)          
Non-accrual loans$8,947 $8,651 $1,975 $1,696 $2,078 
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing          
Non-performing loans 8,947  8,651  1,975  1,696  2,078 
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets          
Non-performing assets$8,947 $8,651 $1,975 $1,696 $2,078 
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans$9,169 $9,298 $8,744 $8,987 $8,858 
           
Non-performing loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale 0.73% 0.71% 0.16% 0.14% 0.18%
Non-performing assets / Assets 0.47% 0.46% 0.11% 0.09% 0.12%
Allowance for credit losses on loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale 0.75% 0.77% 0.72% 0.77% 0.76%
 


QNB Corp.
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three months ended, Six months ended,
For the period:6/30/253/31/2512/31/249/30/246/30/24 6/30/256/30/24
Interest income$23,110 $22,198 $22,209 $21,945 $20,345  $45,308 $39,914 
Interest expense 10,458  10,661  11,234  10,818  9,753   21,119  19,154 
Net interest income 12,652  11,537  10,975  11,127  10,592   24,189  20,760 
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses (146) 550  (255) 159  114   404  28 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 12,798  10,987  11,230  10,968  10,478   23,785  20,732 
Non-interest income:        
Fees for services to customers 485  447  454  469  427   932  847 
ATM and debit card 724  656  708  691  705   1,380  1,341 
Retail brokerage and advisory income 140  141  118  139  126   281  219 
Net realized gain (loss) on investment securities -  -  1,414  224  (1,096)  -  (719)
Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities -  -  (1,344) 143  1,016   -  986 
Net (loss) gain on sale of loans 4  18  (3) 19  (2)  22  13 
Other 299  322  298  282  289   621  614 
Total non-interest income 1,652  1,584  1,645  1,967  1,465   3,236  3,301 
Non-interest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits 5,251  5,032  5,079  4,650  5,038   10,283  10,012 
Net occupancy and furniture and equipment 1,681  1,736  1,653  1,531  1,481   3,417  2,996 
Other 2,630  2,601  2,349  2,455  2,415   5,231  4,759 
Total non-interest expense 9,562  9,369  9,081  8,636  8,934   18,931  17,767 
Income before income taxes 4,888  3,202  3,794  4,299  3,009   8,090  6,266 
Provision for income taxes 1,005  624  743  961  544   1,629  1,207 
Net income$3,883 $2,578 $3,051 $3,338 $2,465  $6,461 $5,059 
Share and Per Share Data:        
Net income - basic$1.05 $0.70 $0.83 $0.91 $0.67  $1.74 $1.38 
Net income - diluted$1.04 $0.69 $0.83 $0.91 $0.67  $1.74 $1.38 
Book value$30.46 $27.96 $28.57 $26.34 $25.57  $30.46 $25.57 
Cash dividends$0.38 $0.38 $0.37 $0.37 $0.37  $0.76 $0.74 
Average common shares outstanding -basic 3,710,878  3,699,854  3,688,078  3,679,799  3,665,695   3,705,396  3,660,435 
Average common shares outstanding -diluted 3,724,808  3,713,141  3,695,518  3,682,773  3,665,695   3,718,513  3,660,435 
Selected Ratios:        
Return on average assets (1) 0.83% 0.56% 0.66% 0.74% 0.57%  0.69% 0.59%
Return on average shareholders' equity (1) 14.25% 9.73% 11.62% 13.25% 10.73%  12.02% 11.05%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 2.69% 2.51% 2.38% 2.48% 2.46%  2.60% 2.43%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 66.39% 70.65% 71.16% 65.27% 73.26%  68.43% 73.00%
Average shareholders' equity to total average assets 5.79% 5.74% 5.65% 5.59% 5.35%  5.77% 5.35%
Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs$(16)$(3)$1 $25 $12  $(19)$33 
Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs - annualized / Average loans excluding held-for-sale -0.01% 0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 0.00%  0.00% 0.01%
Balance Sheet (Average)        
Assets (1)$1,887,138 $1,872,950 $1,848,524 $1,792,952 $1,729,132  $1,880,083 $1,719,837 
Investment securities 621,128  614,329  552,323  569,135  578,615   623,827  573,876 
Loans receivable 1,216,011  1,193,949  1,158,731  1,139,874  1,108,836   1,213,173  1,124,354 
Deposits 1,647,990  1,635,629  1,600,925  1,542,661  1,497,692   1,640,634  1,520,176 
Shareholders' equity (1) 109,299  107,503  104,433  100,192  92,432   108,406  92,064 
         
(1) In 2025, the Company changed its calculation of average assets and average equity to include the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax, to align its calculation with its peer group. Prior period information has been restated for this new calculation; specifically impacting the non-GAAP performance ratios for return on average assets and return on average equity.
 


QNB Corp. (Consolidated) 
Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis) 
              
 Three Months Ended 
 June 30, 2025  June 30, 2024 
 Average Average    Average Average   
 Balance Rate Interest  Balance Rate Interest 
Assets             
Investment securities:             
U.S. Treasury$21,032  4.24%$223  $6,824  5.19%$88 
U.S. Government agencies 75,963  1.18  224   84,558  1.17  246 
State and municipal 105,090  2.88  756   107,881  3.51  947 
Mortgage-backed and CMOs 354,349  2.46  2,184   356,650  2.73  2,436 
Corporate debt securities and mutual funds 64,694  6.38  1,031   6,721  5.72  96 
Equities -  -  -   6,501  3.55  57 
Total investment securities 621,128  2.84  4,418   569,135  2.72  3,870 
Loans:             
Commercial real estate 863,096  5.94  12,775   801,691  5.46  10,876 
Residential real estate 114,600  4.38  1,255   108,693  4.07  1,106 
Home equity loans 70,666  6.41  1,130   65,575  6.83  1,114 
Commercial and industrial 145,262  7.41  2,682   142,174  7.60  2,686 
Consumer loans 3,355  7.70  65   3,781  7.50  71 
Tax-exempt loans 19,347  4.23  205   18,284  3.87  176 
Total loans, net of unearned income* 1,216,326  5.97  18,112   1,140,198  5.65  16,029 
Other earning assets 61,355  4.45  680   43,200  5.44  584 
Total earning assets 1,898,809  4.90  23,210   1,752,533  4.70  20,483 
Cash and due from banks 13,806       13,313     
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (59,922)      (68,908)    
Allowance for credit losses on loans (9,376)      (8,885)    
Other assets 43,821       41,079     
Total assets$1,887,138      $1,729,132     
              
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity             
Interest-bearing deposits:             
Interest-bearing demand$376,735  0.94% 888  $334,017  0.84% 702 
Municipals 146,214  3.92  1,427   132,762  4.81  1,587 
Money market 259,621  2.88  1,862   229,984  3.58  2,049 
Savings 281,076  1.29  901   290,172  1.28  924 
Time < $100 179,411  3.61  1,617   170,640  4.03  1,708 
Time $100 through $250 155,026  3.99  1,542   143,315  4.59  1,636 
Time > $250 51,832  4.08  527   53,316  4.63  614 
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,449,915  2.42  8,764   1,354,206  2.74  9,220 
Short-term borrowings 70,942  3.90  689   52,383  1.52  199 
Long-term debt 5,495  4.79  67   28,132  4.70  334 
Subordinated debt 39,141  9.58  938        
Total borrowings 115,578  5.88  1,694   80,515  2.66  533 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,565,493  2.68  10,458   1,434,721  2.73  9,753 
Non-interest-bearing deposits 198,075       188,455     
Other liabilities 14,271       13,524     
Shareholders' equity 109,299       92,432     
Total liabilities and             
shareholders' equity$1,887,138      $1,729,132     
Net interest rate spread   2.22%      1.97%  
Margin/net interest income   2.69%$12,752     2.46%$10,730 
Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21% 
Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets. 
* Includes loans held-for-sale 
  


QNB Corp. (Consolidated) 
Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis) 
              
 Six Months Ended 
 June 30, 2025  June 30, 2024 
 Average Average    Average Average   
 Balance Rate Interest  Balance Rate Interest 
Assets             
Investment securities:             
U.S. Treasury$20,596  4.31%$440  $6,803  5.26%$178 
U.S. Government agencies 75,962  1.18  448   84,755  1.17  494 
State and municipal 105,172  2.87  1,510   108,027  3.46  1,871 
Mortgage-backed and CMOs 358,969  2.45  4,392   361,317  2.66  4,809 
Corporate debt securities and mutual funds 63,128  6.62  2,089   6,714  5.66  190 
Equities -  -  -   6,260  3.63  113 
Total investment securities 623,827  2.85  8,879   573,876  2.67  7,655 
Loans:             
Commercial real estate 860,363  5.82  24,844   788,413  5.40  21,176 
Residential real estate 114,436  4.36  2,493   108,808  3.99  2,172 
Home equity loans 69,327  6.41  2,204   63,922  6.82  2,169 
Commercial and industrial 146,962  7.41  5,399   141,233  7.55  5,301 
Consumer loans 3,400  7.69  130   3,712  7.80  144 
Tax-exempt loans 19,073  4.19  397   18,462  3.85  353 
Total loans, net of unearned income* 1,213,561  5.89  35,467   1,124,550  5.60  31,315 
Other earning assets 54,536  4.44  1,202   44,922  5.48  1,223 
Total earning assets 1,891,924  4.85  45,548   1,743,348  4.64  40,193 
Cash and due from banks 13,517       13,041     
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (59,954)      (68,475)    
Allowance for credit losses on loans (9,059)      (8,916)    
Other assets 43,655       40,839     
Total assets$1,880,083      $1,719,837     
              
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity             
Interest-bearing deposits:             
Interest-bearing demand$378,504  0.98% 1,832  $327,961  0.82% 1,345 
Municipals 147,887  3.93  2,883   132,325  4.81  3,164 
Money market 257,952  2.88  3,680   228,928  3.57  4,064 
Savings 280,371  1.29  1,794   294,262  1.28  1,873 
Time < $100 178,958  3.70  3,287   164,175  3.90  3,181 
Time $100 through $250 154,578  4.12  3,155   135,464  4.47  3,013 
Time > $250 50,317  4.19  1,045   51,536  4.43  1,136 
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,448,567  2.46  17,676   1,334,651  2.68  17,776 
Short-term borrowings 59,300  3.90  1,145   69,912  2.37  824 
Long-term debt 17,735  4.74  423   24,066  4.56  554 
Subordinated debt 39,117  9.59  1,875        
Total borrowings 116,152  5.98  3,443   93,978  2.95  1,378 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,564,719  2.72  21,119   1,428,629  2.70  19,154 
Non-interest-bearing deposits 192,067       185,525     
Other liabilities 14,891       13,619     
Shareholders' equity 108,406       92,064     
Total liabilities and             
shareholders' equity$1,880,083      $1,719,837     
Net interest rate spread   2.13%      1.94%  
Margin/net interest income   2.60%$24,429     2.43%$21,039 
Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21% 
Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets. 
* Includes loans held-for-sale             