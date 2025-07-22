BitMart Launches Crypto Loans: Unlock Liquidity and Earn While You Borrow

Mahe, Seychelles, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





BitMart, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of BitMart Crypto Loans service, the lending product that allows users to stake their digital assets as collateral, borrow instantly, and continue earning interest — all without selling their holdings.

As the digital asset market evolves rapidly, users are increasingly seeking flexible and efficient ways to manage their assets. In the current market environment, liquidity has become a major challenge for crypto asset holders. Traditional solutions often require selling assets to unlock funds — but this also means giving up the potential for future appreciation, particularly for long-term holders of major assets like BTC, ETH, or the platform token BMX. For these users, selling their holdings could mean missing out on future opportunities. Therefore, the market urgently needs a solution that provides liquidity without liquidating assets.

Key Highlights of BitMart Crypto Loans

Flexible Loans Without Selling Assets — Users can pledge their digital assets as collateral to borrow loans without having to sell. This is especially attractive to long-term holders.

Users can continue earning yields on your pledged assets via BitMart Earn.

— Users can continue earning yields on your pledged assets via BitMart Earn. Flexible Repayment — No fixed terms or late fees; repay anytime at your convenience.

— No fixed terms or late fees; repay anytime at your convenience. Multi-Asset Support — Borrow and pledge in USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH, BMX, and more.

— Borrow and pledge in USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH, BMX, and more. Transparent, Low Costs — Competitive hourly interest rates that adjust with the market.

BMX, BitMart’s native token, plays a pivotal role in this ecosystem. It can be used both as collateral and as a borrowed asset, further enhancing liquidity and utility. BMX holders also enjoy additional perks, including trading fee discounts, VIP benefits, and participation in BitMart’s growth through airdrops and rewards — creating a vibrant, user-driven ecosystem.

Launch Benefits: Interest Rebates and USDC Rewards

To celebrate the launch, BitMart is offering exclusive promotions:

Interest Subsidy — New users receive a 50% rebate on interest paid; VIP users enjoy a full 100% rebate, achieving “zero-interest” borrowing.

— New users receive a 50% rebate on interest paid; VIP users enjoy a full 100% rebate, achieving “zero-interest” borrowing. Leaderboard Rewards — The top 50 borrowers by total loan amount will share in generous USDC prizes, with first place taking home 1,000 USDC.

Details: https://www.bitmart.com/activity/cryptoloans/en-US

As the digital asset market matures and evolves, traditional asset management models can no longer meet modern users’ demands for flexibility, efficiency, and diversification. The launch of BitMart Crypto Loans not only brings a fresh liquidity solution to the market but also opens up new possibilities for the application of crypto assets. Without sacrificing the long-term appreciation potential of their holdings, users can easily allocate funds while earning transparent and sustainable yields through financial tools. This innovative model undoubtedly represents the future of the industry: smarter, more flexible, and more efficient asset management is set to become the new norm in the crypto market.

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,700+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto’s potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website, follow their X (Twitter), or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

Disclaimer:

Use of BitMart services is entirely at your own risk. All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice.











