Blue Navy Recovery Ramps Up Services to Handle Increased Claims for Unclaimed Property in Georgia

Irvine, CA, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Navy Recovery, a professional unclaimed property recovery firm, announced today the expansion of its service operations in Georgia to manage a growing volume of state-held asset claims. This move reflects growing demand for unclaimed property recovery in Georgia—delivering trusted, no-upfront-cost recovery assistance for individuals and families.





With experience navigating Georgia’s complex claims process, Blue Navy Recovery offers full-service handling—from eligibility checks and paperwork to agency communication and verification. Clients don’t need to interact with government agencies or decipher procedural forms; the firm takes on the entire burden. This expansion comes as Blue Navy continues to see success through a growing number of client-reported outcomes on Google, demonstrating how its personalized service model helps claimants navigate the system efficiently.

“We’ve seen a spike in demand across Georgia, and this expansion is about meeting that need with speed and integrity,” said David Dorfman, Managing Partner at Blue Navy Recovery. “Every successful recovery tells a story—and we’re here to make sure more Georgians are part of that success.”

This announcement comes alongside a similar announcement that the company is increasing services across the Unclaimed Property in California service as well.

The firm’s model is performance-based, meaning clients owe nothing unless their claim is successfully paid. Each case is personally managed by trained recovery specialists—not automated systems—ensuring accuracy and personal support. Client experiences shared on platforms such as Google and Yelp reinforce the impact Blue Navy is making across the Southeast. The company recently celebrated their 200th successful unclaimed property recovery case alongside their 40th 5-star review, a story that was picked up by media outlets like Yahoo! Finance, Business Insider, and Globe Newswire.

Blue Navy’s personalized guidance and support materials make it easy for residents to determine eligibility and understand the Georgia claims process. Clients can explore the process, read relevant user studies, and get started at the official website.





Logo of Blue Navy Recovery, a trusted leader supporting unclaimed property claims across Georgia.

About Blue Navy Recovery



Blue Navy Recovery is a professional unclaimed property recovery firm that helps individuals and families recover lost or forgotten funds held by the state. With deep experience navigating the claims process in California and Georgia, we’ve helped return millions of dollars to rightful owners. We handle the paperwork, follow-ups, and filing — so you don’t have to. Our team only collects a percentage of the recovered amount, with no upfront cost.

Press inquiries

Blue Navy Recovery

https://www.bluenavy.org

David Dorfman

david@bluenavy.org

(619) 215-1972





