LexisNexis Launches Protégé in Canada: A Secure, Personalized AI Assistant That Automates Legal Work and Amplifies Lawyer Productivity

Toronto, ON, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of AI-powered legal analytics and decision tools, today announces a range of enhancements to Lexis+ AI™ and the Canadian launch of LexisNexis Protégé™. This follows the successful launches of Protégé in the USA, Australia, and the UK. The personalized AI assistant intelligently supports legal practitioners in drafting, researching and advising their clients faster and more accurately, helping them focus on higher-value work.

Built with the highest levels of security, compliance and privacy, Protégé is now available in the Lexis+ AI legal workflow solution and will soon be available in the Microsoft Word drafting solution, Lexis® Create+.

Developed responsibly with human oversight, the agentic AI capabilities in Protégé allow it to complete multi-step tasks, review its own output and suggest improvements, leaving lawyers free to focus on strategic work.

Leveraging proprietary agentic and generative AI technology from LexisNexis, Protégé can:

Draft full, tailored transactional documents. It can check its own work before turning to human legal professionals for a final review. Documents can be further edited directly in Lexis+ AI or in Microsoft Word.

It can check its own work before turning to human legal professionals for a final review. Documents can be further edited directly in Lexis+ AI or in Microsoft Word. Produce fully drafted litigation materials with precision and consistency. It can create context-aware litigation drafts, such as motions, legal memos, arguments, and client correspondence.

It can create context-aware litigation drafts, such as motions, legal memos, arguments, and client correspondence. Suggest legal workflow actions based on the type of documents uploaded (e.g. draft a memo, summarize).

based on the type of documents uploaded (e.g. draft a memo, summarize). Provide prompt assistance, proactively suggesting refinements to queries to help the user accomplish their goals efficiently.

proactively suggesting refinements to queries to help the user accomplish their goals efficiently. Store tens of thousands of legal documents to secure Vaults. On each Vault, users can perform numerous AI tasks to summarize, draft, research and more.

On each Vault, users can perform numerous AI tasks to summarize, draft, research and more. Generate a graphical timeline of events from uploaded documents.

“At LexisNexis, we’re committed to helping legal professionals across Canada achieve better outcomes through greater efficiency and smarter tools,” said Sam Puchala, President and General Manager of LexisNexis Canada “Our goal is to equip every lawyer with a personalized AI assistant that enhances their daily work, and we’re proud to bring that vision to life in Canada with our fully integrated, legal-grade AI platform.”

Protégé can be tailored to each user by integrating with Document Management Systems (DMS). This allows users to query, extract clauses and draft from their firm or organization’s knowledge base, making it easier to access and apply relevant precedents. Supported DMS integrations include iManage, SharePoint and others.

Through a customer-driven innovation program, LexisNexis have developed Protégé by working closely with several Canadian customers across the industry.

The LexisNexis global technology platform seamlessly integrates each wave of AI innovation, including extractive AI, which finds relevant results within data and provides deep insights; generative AI, which creates new content from data based on user-entered prompts or instruction;

To learn more about LexisNexis Protégé capabilities, visit www.lexisnexis.ca/protege. To learn more about Lexis+ AI, visit www.lexisnexis.ca/ai.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.