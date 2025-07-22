Buffalo Run Casino & Resort Selects QCI Go to Empower Hosts and Enhance Guest Engagement

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffalo Run Casino & Resort has chosen Quick Custom Intelligence’s (QCI) Go, a native mobile app designed specifically for casino hosts, to elevate host productivity and deliver a superior guest experience.

QCI Go provides hosts with powerful tools including player card scanning, real-time player lookup, seamless access to QCI Meet and QCI Events, and robust task management features—all in a user-friendly mobile interface. By putting these capabilities directly in the hands of hosts, QCI Go enables faster service, deeper guest relationships, and greater operational efficiency on the casino floor.

Mary Jewett, Vice President and General Marketing at Buffalo Run Casino & Resort, expressed excitement about the implementation:

"Bringing QCI Go to Buffalo Run Casino & Resort represents a significant advancement in how we empower our hosts to serve guests. With mobile access to key player information, events, and task management, our team can deliver personalized service in real time, enhancing both the guest experience and host effectiveness."

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, shared his perspective on the partnership:

"We are thrilled to deploy QCI Go at Buffalo Run Casino & Resort. By providing hosts with mobile access to the QCI platform, we enable them to deliver exceptional, timely service and foster stronger player relationships. This is a great example of how our mobile-first innovations help operators improve team productivity and guest satisfaction."

QCI Go is part of Quick Custom Intelligence’s broader commitment to innovation in the gaming industry, providing operators with state-of-the-art tools that support host teams, streamline operations, and drive meaningful guest engagement.

ABOUT Buffalo Run Casino & Resort

Owned and operated by the Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, Buffalo Run Casino & Resort is future-focused on a gaming entertainment experience that both excites and exceeds guest expectations. Maintaining its reputation for a clean and friendly environment, it empowers team members and continues to elevate hospitality and guest experiences by investing in team member training and career development programs. Consequently, this strategic reinvestment into team members and property has resulted in earning the vote for one of the Best and Brightest Companies in the Nation to work for in 2022.

Buffalo Run Casino & Resort has over 70,000 square feet of casino floor and features the area’s widest variety of slots and tables games. The resort also includes a non-smoking Hotel, Truckers Lounge with special amenities and offers, the Peoria Showplace in-door event center, the outdoor amphitheater, complimentary entertainment in the Backwoods Bar, an 18-hole championship golf course, two indoor Top Golf® bays, and a smoke-free high-end Player’s Lounge. Additionally, the Buffalo Run Casino & Resort offers three dining experiences including Coal Creek Restaurant with high-end cuisine, the Bistro with hand-tossed brick oven pizza, and the Backwoods Bar & Grill which claims the title for best in-house smoked barbecue in the area.

Ongoing advancements to the property include the Peoria Showplace remodel, Hotel updates and restaurant remodel with more to come. New technology has been implemented to streamline offer redemption for guests that include self-serve kiosks for dining and promotions, digital core mail pieces, and a mobile app for monthly promotional information. Updates on the casino floor include in-game bonuses and upgraded slots. Innovation and strategic marketing decisions are powered by data driven technology (QCI), empowering the casino to customize the guest experience and increase loyalty in a highly competitive market.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.