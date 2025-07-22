Sparkling Ice and Giant Eagle join forces to support military veterans struggling with invisible wounds of war

PRESTON, Wash. and PITTSBURGH, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a month defined by freedom, Sparkling Ice, the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., and Giant Eagle Inc., are giving back to freedom’s defenders by providing the loyalty and healing only a service animal can bring. True patriotism shows up in many forms, such as a black Labrador puppy in Ponte Vedra, Florida, that has started training to become a K9s For Warriors service dog for a veteran with PTSD.

“At Giant Eagle, we continually look for ways to support the communities we serve, and we know that for some U.S. veterans and others who live with PTSD, shopping in a busy supermarket can be an overwhelming experience,” said Jannah Drexler, public relations manager at Giant Eagle. “We are excited to team up with Sparkling Ice and K9s For Warriors to fund training for a service dog to help improve the quality of life for a very deserving U.S. veteran in Cleveland, Ohio.”

Since 2023, support from Talking Rain Beverage Company, the makers of Sparkling Ice, has enabled K9s For Warriors to rescue, train and pair 17 service dogs with veterans in need. Last year the brand sponsored the “presidential campaign” of Rocky, a service dog in training who spent his time on the campaign trail advocating for the needs of veterans and shelter animals. This year, Rocky’s story was shared again to help promote a new, convenient six-pack offering from Sparkling Ice, which has been co-branded for a limited time, after which it will be available in its everyday packaging.

“When two leading organizations join forces to give back to the community, they can make an extraordinary impact,” said Ken Sylvia, CEO of Talking Rain. “K9s For Warriors meets a critical, ongoing need within the veteran community. Right now, 370 U.S. veterans are on a waitlist for a trained service dog, with another 284 applications pending. It’s a privilege to partner with Giant Eagle so we can mobilize and expand K9s For Warriors’ ability to serve every veteran who needs help.”

Through the partnership, Giant Eagle and Sparkling Ice intend to spread awareness about the importance and value of service dogs for those with PTSD and other hidden wounds. Giant Eagle Team Members will also have the opportunity to name the black Lab puppy in training. This future service dog will star in various social media collaborations, visit Giant Eagle’s Pittsburgh headquarters and meet the public at select store locations.

For decades, service dogs have supported people with visual, hearing and mobility impairments. Now, research shows that service dogs can aid veterans who struggle with mental health concerns too. In a first-of-its-kind study conducted by Dr. Maggie O’Haire of the University of Arizona’s College of Veterinary Medicine, veterans who were paired with trained service dogs reported decreased severity of PTSD symptoms and lower levels of anxiety and depression compared to veterans without service dogs. All the service dogs included in the study were trained by K9s For Warriors.

Since its founding, K9s For Warriors has paired more than 1,157 U.S. veterans with trained service dogs. While most of the dogs trained by the organization are rescued, K9s For Warriors also has a puppy program where puppies are donated by select breeders from across the country and raised by volunteers to reach more veterans in need.

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in Caffeine and Energy), AQA and Popwell, a cold-crafted prebiotic soda. Talking Rain drinks are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

About Giant Eagle, Inc.

Giant Eagle, Inc., ranked among Forbes magazine’s largest private corporations, is one of the nation’s largest food retailers and distributors. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle, Inc. has grown to be a leading food

and pharmacy retailer in the region, with more than 200 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the leading nonprofit organization that provides trained Service Dogs to military Veterans nationwide suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and/or military sexual trauma — at no financial cost to the Veteran. Backed by groundbreaking scientific research from the University of Arizona’s OHAIRE Lab, the program demonstrates how Service Dogs can help mitigate symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors is committed to saving lives at both ends of the leash by primarily rescuing dogs and pairing them with Veterans in need. The organization is also dedicated to raising awareness about Veterans’ mental health and driving policy-level reform. To date, K9s has paired more than 1,000 Veterans with life-changing Service Dogs and rescued more than 2,000 dogs. Find more information at www.k9sforwarriors.org | Facebook | Instagram | X

