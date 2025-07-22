Colorado School of Mines’ Earth Observation Group Releases Key Data for 2025 Global Gas Flaring Tracker Report

GOLDEN, Colo., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A sharp and concerning rise in global gas flaring has been detected by the Earth Observation Group (EOG) at the Colorado School of Mines. EOG’s findings are reflected in the newly-released World Bank 2025 Global Gas Flaring Tracker Report.

The report reveals that global gas flaring reached 151 billion cubic meters (BCM) in 2024, a 2 percent increase from 148 BCM in 2023, marking the highest level since 2007. This flaring activity emitted 389 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent (MMtCO2e), including 46 MMtCO2e of unburnt methane, equivalent to the emissions of approximately 5 million cars.

The top nine flaring countries -- Russia, Iraq, Iran, the United States, Venezuela, Algeria, Nigeria, Mexico, and Libya -- accounted for 75% of global flaring, despite contributing less than half of global oil production.

EOG’s analysis, based on satellite data from the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS), underscores persistent challenges in reducing flaring intensity, which has remained largely unchanged over the past 15 years.

“The flared gas in 2024 represents a missed opportunity to provide energy to some of the world’s most energy-deprived regions,” said Dr. Christopher Elvidge, Director of EOG at Colorado School of Mines. “Our findings emphasize the urgency of achieving the World Bank’s Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 goal, supported by the Global Flaring and Methane Reduction Partnership (GFMR).”

EOG’s VIIRS Nightfire algorithm and regression models provide a robust, independent assessment of global gas flaring. “Mikhail Zhizhin on our team has done exceptional work in developing and calibrating the VIIRS Nightfire. This tool has been instrumental in delivering these critical insights,” Elvidge said. “By leveraging satellite data, we empower policymakers and industry leaders with independent, verifiable and actionable insights to tackle flaring and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

EOG’s approach continues to drive progress in environmental monitoring, support global efforts to mitigate climate change and promote sustainable energy practices. EOG has been working with the World Bank on these critical issues since 1998.

About the Earth Observation Group at Colorado School of Mines

The Earth Observation Group (EOG) at Colorado School of Mines specializes in advanced satellite data analysis to monitor environmental phenomena, including gas flaring and nighttime lights. Through cutting-edge algorithms like VIIRS Nightfire and VIIRS Boat Detector, EOG provides critical data to inform global policy and sustainability initiatives.

About Mines

Colorado School of Mines is a public R1 research university focused on applied science and engineering, producing the talent, knowledge and innovations to serve industry and benefit society – all to create a more prosperous future.