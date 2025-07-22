Brett Jones Unpacks Kettlebells, Mobility Gaps and Nasal Breathing on Health is a Skill Podcast with Todd Vande Hei

Beverly Hills California, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest episode of Health is a Skill, Todd Vande Hei, CEO of Stark, explores what “minimalist muscle” really means with Brett Jones, a StrongFirst Master Instructor renowned for bridging kettlebells with functional movement. Jones details how training just five kettlebell lifts, cleans, presses, squats, swings and Turkish get-ups continues to build his strength after decades in the industry.

The secret? Jones “minds the gap” by screening for hidden issues first. As a long-time Functional Movement Systems (FMS) educator, he begins with ankles, hips and the thoracic spine to find restrictions that quietly sabotage power and stability. “When your hip stops, your back starts,” Jones says. “If I can’t rotate my T-spine or dorsiflex my ankle, my body will compensate, and that’s where problems show up.”

Jones outlines how his own severe hip impingements (FAI) forced him to become meticulous with warm-ups, from half-kneeling ankle drills to ribcage-focused T-spine rotations. He also credits nasal-only breathing at rest for balancing the nervous system. “Most people are mouth breathing all day, stuck in fight-or-flight,” he explains. “Nasal breathing restores parasympathetic tone, so your body can move better, lift better, and even digest better.”

Listeners will also hear why minimalist shoes and barefoot sessions are game-changers for foot-to-glute strength, why high heels and rigid work boots require counter-mobility at day’s end, and how Turkish Get-Ups act as “insurance against falling.” Jones believes these ground-to-stand moves are foundational: “The number one fear for many aging adults is falling. The second is not being able to get up.”

The conversation wraps with practical takeaways: start with an FMS screen to see where your real gaps are, then layer in three core mobility drills—ankle dorsiflexion, hip runners’ lunges, and T-spine “bretzels.”

“Don’t chase 150 random exercises,” Jones adds. “Be brutally skilled at the basics. That’s how you build resilient strength for life.”

Find the full episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube. For details on personalized labs, strength and nutrition coaching, visit stark.health.

About Health Is a Skill

Health is a Skill, hosted by Todd Vande Hei, shares strategies from world-class coaches, physicians and everyday high performers to extend healthspan and improve quality of life at every age.

Media Communications

adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Attachment