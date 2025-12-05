Todd Vande Hei and Dr. Alice Nguyen Explore Longevity, Hormone Health, and Movement on Health Is a Skill

Beverly Hills California, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Todd Vande Hei, host of the Health Is a Skill podcast, recently welcomed Dr. Alice Nguyen, a naturopathic doctor, movement advocate, and educator, to share her strategies for long-term vitality and health optimization. The episode highlighted Nguyen’s approach, which blends functional medicine, clean nutrition, hormone balancing, and strength training.

Dr. Nguyen began her health journey in martial arts and later transitioned into strength training. She explained how consistent physical activity remained a non-negotiable part of her life, even through medical school and professional practice. “I never stopped moving,” said Nguyen. She noted that strength and power training are now core tools she uses to help patients counteract sarcopenia and “powerpenia,” the loss of muscle mass and power associated with aging, especially in women.

A key topic in the discussion was the widespread misunderstanding of hormone replacement therapy (HRT). Nguyen explained that many women still fear HRT due to outdated studies from the early 2000s. “We still hear women being concerned about hormone replacement therapy causing breast cancer from their practitioners—every single day,” she said. More recent research has clarified the safety and benefits of appropriately managed HRT, but misinformation remains prevalent.

Nguyen also addressed the impact of xenoestrogens—hormone-disrupting chemicals found in skincare, deodorants, cookware, and cleaning products. She recommended starting with clean, third-party-tested products and noted organizations such as EWG.org and Momovation as helpful resources. However, she emphasized that foundational habits like eating whole foods and exercising should come first.

The episode included several practical and science-based takeaways:

Power and strength training are essential for women to mitigate age-related muscle and power loss.



Hormone Replacement Therapy is often misunderstood, with many lingering fears based on outdated studies.



Everyday products contain hidden hormone disruptors, including skincare, cookware, and detergents.

Gut health and liver function directly impact skin quality, mood, and hormone clearance.

Sustainable movement, quality sleep, and joyful routines are critical for cognitive function and long-term vitality.





Nguyen shared examples from patient care, including stories of women regaining energy, mental clarity, and confidence through structured training and hormone optimization. She explained how even laughter before sleep can influence recovery and mood, underscoring the value of small, consistent habits. “Do the simple things well,” she advised.

This full episode of Health Is a Skill is now available on all major podcast platforms.

About Health Is a Skill Podcast

Health Is a Skill is hosted by Todd Vande Hei, CEO of Stark, and focuses on redefining health as a lifelong pursuit of intentional habits. Each episode features conversations with industry leaders and experts across wellness, performance, and personal development.

Media Communications:

adamtorres@missionmatters.com